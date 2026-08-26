Luther Burden III Gets Light Work in Return From Groin Injury
Luther Burden III (groin) was back on the field Wednesday for the first time since getting injured on Aug. 8, according to Sean Hammond. Burden only took part in a short, light practice, so this wasn't a full return to action, but it's an encouraging step after more than two weeks on the sideline. The Bears previously expected him to miss the entire preseason while hoping to have him available for their Sept. 13 opener against Carolina. Burden remains listed as a starter on Chicago's latest unofficial depth chart after catching 47 passes for 652 yards and two touchdowns across 15 games as a rookie. With DJ Moore traded to Buffalo during the offseason, Burden is positioned for a larger role alongside Rome Odunze in his second season. Wednesday's limited work is a positive sign, though he'll still need to progress beyond a light practice before his Week 1 status can be considered settled.
Source: Sean Hammond
Source: Sean Hammond