Too Early to Tell if James Conner Will be Ready for Week 1
James Conner (foot) is "progressing well," but it's too early to tell if he will be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. Conner is still working his way back from foot surgery that ended his 2025 campaign after only three games played. When healthy, the 31-year-old former third-rounder by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Pittsburgh figures to operate as the team's RB3 behind Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Tyler Allgeier, but that type of role isn't going to make the veteran back relevant in any single-year fantasy leagues. Conner had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2023 and 2024 in the desert, but it all came crashing down last year, when he played in just three games. Until Conner is able to make his way back onto the field, Bam Knight figures to operate as the team's RB3 with Trey Benson (knee) done for the season.
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake