Tucker Kraft to Take Part in Team Drills on Wednesday
Tucker Kraft (knee) will participate in 11-on-11 team drills in training camp practice on Wednesday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Kraft has been taking part in team drills in camp for a week-plus, but he will also be cleared to take part in team drills on Wednesday in a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals, which is notable. There have been reports that the Packers plan on easing the 25-year-old tight end into their offense early on in the 2026 regular season, which is not what fantasy managers want to hear. Despite that news, the former third-rounder in the 2023 NFL draft from South Dakota State is an easy top-10 fantasy TE who could easily break out in 2026 if he can stay healthy following his ACL tear a year ago. Before Kraft's season-ending knee injury, he was among the best players at his position, catching 32 of his 44 targets for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight starts. RotoBaller currently has Kraft ranked as the No. 6 overall TE for 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman