De'Von Achane Bringing Consistency to New-Look Dolphins Offense
De'Von Achane was one of the few holdovers of a near-total offseason overhaul to the team's starting offense, and unsurprisingly, he has been one of Miami's most consistent performers throughout training camp, according to team writer Travis Wingfield. In the Dolphins' penultimate practice of camp on Tuesday, Achane successfully led the starting unit with a handful of explosive runs, and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was later asked what he likes about the team's run game. "The versatility of what our personnel allows us to do," he said. "You can get on the perimeter; you can get on the edge... You can do stuff with [Malik Willis] in the run game. Obviously, [Achane] has speed to get to the edge. He can hit it up in the middle as well." The only running back in the NFL to score double-digit fantasy points in every one of his games in 2025, Achane is once more expected to be the focal point of the Dolphins' offense, and he is RotoBaller's RB11.
Source: Travis Wingfield
Source: Travis Wingfield