Broncos Say Jaylen Waddle is "Going to Play Everywhere"
Jaylen Waddle "is going to play everywhere except offensive line," offensive coordinator Davis Webb told Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. These remarks obviously come with a little sarcasm, as Waddle obviously isn't going to line up in the trenches, nor do we expect him to throw any passes. With that being said, it's still fair to read into these comments and wonder if we might see some design rushing attempts for Waddle out of the backfield, as well as a very heavy dose of snaps in the slot and out wide. Denver gave up a first-round pick in the package for the young receiver, so it makes sense that they want to get him involved in as many ways as possible. He had 910 yards and six touchdowns last season, and those numbers should only increase as he gets a quarterback upgrade with Bo Nix throwing to him. Waddle currently ranks as the WR20 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings, 20 spots ahead of teammate Courtland Sutton.
Source: Zac Stevens
Source: Zac Stevens