Isaiah Davis Making Progress on Side Field
Isaiah Davis (knee) was seen working with a trainer on the sideline, according to Zack Rosenblatt. Rosenblatt noted that it's the first time he's seen Davis working on the grass and that "he's making progress." Davis suffered a "minor knee injury" early in training camp, which was expected to cost him "a couple of weeks." After the injury to running back Braelon Allen, Davis played a role in the rushing attack last season, totaling 422 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on 64 attempts. With both Allen and starter Breece Hall in the mix, Davis is likely to take a backseat to the two this season. With just 19 days until the Jets travel to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, Davis will need to ramp up quickly to be ready to go for the season.
Source: Zack Rosenblatt - The Athletic
Source: Zack Rosenblatt - The Athletic