Klint Kubiak Says Ashton Jeanty is "on the Mend"
Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is "on the mend," according to Vincent Bonsignore of The California Post. Jeanty caused a stir among the fantasy football community when he injured his right ankle in training camp practice on Sunday and could not put any weight on his leg. Fortunately, the Raiders have reported that the 22-year-old second-year back is dealing with more of a low-ankle sprain than a high-ankle sprain, and they are optimistic that he will be able to suit up for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins in early September. Jeanty will not be playing in Thursday's preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers, and we will be keeping a close eye on his status as Week 1 approaches. There is still a chance that he might be questionable to play against the Dolphins to kick off the season or be limited if he is active, but we should have a better idea on that in the coming weeks. In a worst-case scenario in which Jeanty does not play in Week 1, rookie Mike Washington Jr. could see most of the backfield touches for the Raiders. Despite Jeanty's ankle injury, the Boise State product should remain a firm RB2 target in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Source: The California Post - Vincent Bonsignore
Source: The California Post - Vincent Bonsignore