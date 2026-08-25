TreVeyon Henderson Unlikely to Practice on Tuesday
TreVeyon Henderson is unlikely to practice Tuesday after leaving Monday's session early. Executive vice president Eliot Wolf told Doug Kyed that the Patriots are still "working through that situation." Henderson appeared to hurt his right foot or ankle after slipping while trying to make a cut Monday, then went inside after being checked by the training staff and did not return. The second-year back is coming off a strong rookie season, rushing 180 times for 911 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also caught 35 passes for 221 yards and another score. New England hasn't put a timetable on Henderson's absence, so there isn't enough here yet to make assumptions about Week 1. For now, his status bears watching after an early exit followed by another expected day off the field.
Source: Doug Kyed
Source: Doug Kyed