Brian Thomas Jr. Appears to be Fine
Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) will be "alright" after he was shaken up following a catch during team periods at training camp practice on Tuesday, according to Jaguars reporter Mia O'Brien. It sounds like the Jaguars held Thomas out of the rest of team drills as a precaution to make sure that he will be good to go for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 13. The 23-year-old could miss some practice time moving forward and probably will not suit up for the team's preseason finale this Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he should be ready to roll for the start of the 2026 season in early September. BTJ and the other Jags receivers have been overshadowed this summer by Parker Washington, but Thomas has also stood out as he looks to bounce back following a disappointing sophomore season in which he caught 48 passes for 707 yards and only two touchdowns following a 1,000-yard season and 10 TDs as a rookie. Thomas could end up being an excellent value pick in fantasy drafts as a WR3/flex in 2026.
Source: Mia O'Brien
Source: Mia O'Brien