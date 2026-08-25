Bhayshul Tuten Showing Big-Play Upside
Bhayshul Tuten continues to display big-play upside at training camp and got outside and loose for a touchdown in practice on Tuesday after taking a handoff from quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 11-on-11 team drills, according to Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT4 Sports. The 23-year-old has reportedly been catching more passes out of the backfield lately after LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) recently suffered an undisclosed injury, although Chris Rodriguez Jr. could be the team's second-best pass-catching option behind Allen. Tuten is the highest-ranked fantasy RB at RotoBaller (No. 26) because of his home run ability anytime he touches the football. The former fourth-rounder from Virginia Tech only had 83 carries for 307 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns as a rookie in 2025, adding 10 catches for 79 yards and two more TDs in 15 regular-season games. The presence of Rodriguez and Allen will hurt Tuten's overall fantasy upside, but he is still the best overall upside option in the Jags' backfield.
Source: WJXT4 Sports - Jamal St. Cyr
Source: WJXT4 Sports - Jamal St. Cyr