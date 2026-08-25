Malik Willis Making Visible Progress
Malik Willis was notable, according to team writer Travis Wingfield. During a short and rainy session, Willis impressed with his ability to get the ball out on time and in rhythm, showing continued development that only adds to his late-round fantasy appeal. On a small sample size of three career starts and some extended relief work with the Packers and Titans, Willis has been among the league's most efficient rushing quarterbacks, and if he can continue to progress as a passer, he possesses one of the highest fantasy ceilings to be found at the end of drafts. Currently coming off the board as the QB21, Willis has the ability to rack up points in a hurry and is a player who should not escape the final rounds of single-quarterback drafts.
Source: Travis Wingfield
Source: Travis Wingfield