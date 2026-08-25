Brian Thomas Jr. Being Looked at by Trainers After Grabbing at His Shoulder
Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) came down with a touchdown catch from Trevor Lawrence on the first play of competitive 11-on-11s during Tuesday's joint practice with the Buccaneers, but Juston W. Lewis of the Florida Times-Union notes that he has been grabbing at his shoulder since and is being looked at by trainers after initially attempting to return to action. Part of one of the deepest positional units in the league, the Jaguars receiver room has been among the most dissected throughout training camp, and none of the team's top three receivers have gotten through the summer without ailment. Parker Washington (undisclosed) only recently returned to practice after missing several sessions with an undisclosed injury, and Jakobi Meyers (hand) was held out of Sunday's practice with a hand injury. The status of Thomas, who is RotoBaller's WR33, will now need to be monitored as the busiest drafting weeks of the fantasy season approach.
Source: Juston W. Lewis
Source: Juston W. Lewis