Jacory Croskey-Merritt Dealing with a Lower-Body Injury
Jacory Croskey-Merritt was limited in practice on Monday with an undisclosed injury, but head coach Dan Quinn clarified on Tuesday that the running back is dealing with a lower-body injury. According to Ben Standig, it is a groin injury but is not considered significant. Croskey-Merritt was spotted catching passes and jogging lightly on Tuesday, and he could be on his way to another limited practice. The second-year back led the Commanders with 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 175 carries last year and added nine catches for 68 yards. He could return to full practice later this week and still be good for a regular workload in Week 1 against the Eagles, but his progress will definitely be important to monitor. Rachaad White (hamstring) is also working through an injury that isn't considered to be serious, leaving rookies Kaytron Allen and Robert Henry, along with veteran Craig Reynolds, as the Commanders' healthy running backs right now. Croskey-Merritt is the RB37 in RotoBaller's rankings, with White not far behind him at RB40. Watch carefully to see who is ready for Week 1, since both have good upside but also significant risk factors with their current injuries.
Source: Ben Standig
Source: Ben Standig