Sean Tucker on the Roster Bubble?
Sean Tucker has had some fantasy football bursts in the past when given an opportunity, but now he may not be assured of a roster spot. The fourth-year running back out of Syracuse is battling with Josh Williams for the third spot on the running back depth chart behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. Williams made a strong impression with eight carries for 27 yards and a touchdown in the first preseason game against the Jets, and he played ahead of Tucker in the second preseason game. Tucker did make an impact with 23 yards on five carries and the game-winning touchdown once he entered, but both running backs continued to look strong. Williams is a much cheaper option, which could give him the advantage if the Bucs only keep three running backs on the roster. Tucker and Williams have both shown enough to get a chance somewhere this season, and the Bucs could possibly still keep both on the roster. If not, where they land would dictate their potential fantasy value. The Bucs' backfield will remain one of the top roster battles to watch through the rest of the preseason.
Source: Matt Matera
Source: Matt Matera