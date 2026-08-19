Russell Henley a Boom-or-Bust Option at BMW Championship

Aug 19, 2026, 9:41 AM ET
Russell Henley struggled with his irons at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, losing more than 3.9 strokes on approach on his way to a T30 finish. He now turns to the BMW Championship, where he has three straight finishes of T22 or better. Success at Bellerive should hinge on driving distance and long iron play. Henley ranks 38th off the tee (+0.299 strokes per round), 64th on approach (+0.181), and ninth in putting (+0.520). He is also the most accurate driver on Tour, but ranks just 153rd in driving distance and 153rd in proximity from 200+ yards (56'4"). Henley's precision and putting give him upside, but his lack of distance could hold him back at a course that favors longer hitters. At $8,400 on DraftKings, he profiles as more of a boom-or-bust option.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour