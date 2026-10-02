Macklin Celebrini Records Hat Trick of Assists in Season Opener

Oct 2, 2026, 9:44 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid contributed a goal and four assists in Thursday's 9-7 road win over the Vancouver Canucks. As on Tuesday in the season opener against Vancouver, the Oilers leaked goals all over the place, but this time the frontline did enough to secure a victory. This was McDavid's 15th career five-point game, tying him for the seventh-most in NHL history. Two games into the new season, McDavid already has seven points (one goal, six assists). With Edmonton's defense as shaky as ever, McDavid can't afford any days off if the team wants to be competitive.