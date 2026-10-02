👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Igor Shesterkin Pots Empty-Netter in Big Win

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 2, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin had a special outing on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, becoming the first netminder in franchise history to score a goal. He wrapped up a 5-1 victory with an empty-netter. Overall, Shesterkin is the 18th goaltender to score in an NHL game. The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner also performed admirably in his regular duties, allowing only one goal on 25 SOG. Shesterkin has put in elite work year after year, and Thursday's goal already makes this season special for him. This game will also go into the history books as Shesterkin's 100th home win in the NHL.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 2, 2026, 9:24 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Louis Crevier signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension ahead of Thursday's season opener against Columbus. He would have been a restricted free agent next year. Crevier landed in Buffalo in June as part of the Bowen Byram trade. On Thursday night, Crevier worked on the second defensive pairing alongside Owen Power, recording one SOG and two blocks in 16:14 of ice time. While Crevier had a fairly quiet Sabres debut, he showed good two-way ability last season, finishing with 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists), 114 SOG, 95 blocks, and 124 hits in 78 games. --Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 2, 2026, 9:19 AM ET

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Tristan Luneau has signed a six-year, $43.2 million contract extension. The Ducks locked up Luneau on a long-term deal despite seeing him in only 14 NHL games. Luneau, a second-round draft pick in 2022, has been held back by injuries early in his career. He is expected to become a regular in the lineup this season and is projected to start the campaign as Jackson LaCombe's partner on the first defensive pairing. Luneau, who will finish his entry-level contract in 2026-27, should also see power-play time on the second unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 2, 2026, 9:11 AM ET

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov sustained an apparent lower-body injury in Thursday's overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks. He was hurt in the second period during a scrum along the boards. The Panthers captain missed the entire 2025-26 campaign after tearing his right ACL and MCL in training camp. Fortunately, his latest setback isn't related to last year's issue. "It's not related to his injury last year at all," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We'll have a good idea by [Friday] afternoon." Still, it's possible Barkov will miss time again, boosting the fantasy value of Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 5:57 PM ET

New York Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (lower-body) will be on the shelf to start the season. He was placed on Injured Reserve Thursday and is considered week-to-week. It's unclear when Korpisalo was hurt. The Finnish veteran dressed as Igor Shesterkin's backup on Tuesday as the Rangers opened the season with a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins. With the Rangers starting a back-to-back set on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Korpisalo was expected to make his Rangers debut. Instead, Dylan Garand has been called up from the minors and could face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, with Shesterkin confirmed as the starter for Thursday's matchup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 5:44 PM ET

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (upper body) will miss the first two games of the season, Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com reports. The former Red Wings captain has failed to shake off an upper-body injury. Detroit faces the New York Rangers on Friday, then takes on the Winnipeg Jets in a Sunday matinee. In Larkin's absence, Andrew Copp has worked as the first-line center in practice. He is also poised for increased power-play usage until Larkin returns. Copp had one of the best seasons of his career offensively in 2025-26 and is now in a great position to keep the momentum.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Nicholas J. Cotsonika
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 5:33 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi has been named the starter for Thursday's rematch against the Vancouver Canucks. Edmonton also faced Vancouver in its season opener a couple of nights ago, with Tristan Jarry between the sticks. The former Penguin had a horrible outing, giving up six goals on 23 SOG in a 6-5 overtime loss. Jarry's early struggles gave Levi a chance to earn a bigger role. He already benefits from the absence of Frederik Andersen (knee), who isn't expected to be available until December. Levi has been a highly rated goaltender, but his 2025-26 campaign with the Buffalo Sabres wasn't good, as he finished with a 2-7-0 record, a 4.12 goals-against average, and a .872 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 5:26 PM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (shoulder) is week-to-week. He's already been ruled out for the first two games of the season, but Severson could miss even more time as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery. Ivan Provorov (lower body) and Dante Fabbro (upper body) are also week-to-week, so Columbus will miss half of its regular defense in Thursday's season openers against Buffalo. Denton Mateychuk, Carson Soucy, and Emil Andrae all have added fantasy value due to the injuries.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov (lower body) will miss the start of the season after being placed on Injured Reserve. Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness labeled Provorov week-to-week before Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Sabres. Thursday's matchup will mark the first time in his career that Provorov has missed a game due to injury. He has sat out only three games due to COVID protocol in 2022, making 375 consecutive regular-season appearances. Columbus is also dealing with several other absentees on defense, meaning Denton Mateychuk will join Zach Werenski on the first defensive pairing. At the same time, recently joined Carson Soucy and Emil Andrae will play a vital role as the second defensive pairing.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 5:12 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) will suit up for Thursday's season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He sustained a lower-body injury in a preseason game on Sept. 22 and was initially expected to sit out a pair of games at the start of the regular season. Samuelsson adds a lot to the Sabres' lineup, recording a career-high 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists), 109 SOG, 154 blocks, and 132 hits in 78 games last season. He will skate with his usual partner, Rasmus Dahlin, on the first defensive pairing.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 5:05 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (upper body) will miss approximately two weeks, according to head coach Mike Babcock. The veteran forward reportedly sustained an upper-body injury in Edmonton's preseason finale against Calgary. He logged 20:33 of action in Tuesday's regular-season opener against Vancouver but is now set to miss several games. The Oilers are already badly banged up early in the season, so Max Jones and Colton Dach will join the top six in Thursday's rematch with the Canucks. The available forwards can also expect extra time on the power play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar kicked off the 2026-27 campaign with two assists in Wednesday's 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. He registered one even-strength and one power-play helper. As a result, the two-time Norris Trophy winner became the first defenseman in NHL history to record multiple points in five straight season openers. Makar is hugely talented offensively and always makes a big impact for the Avalanche. He has averaged at least a point per game for six consecutive seasons and will contend for the title of the league's highest-scoring defenseman again in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs enjoyed a perfect night at the office in Wednesday's season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers, skating away with a 19-save shutout in a 7-0 road victory. Incredibly, Silovs opened the season with a shutout for the second straight year. Last season, he stopped 25 pucks in a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers. The Latvian became only the fifth goaltender in league history to record season-opening shutouts in back-to-back years. It's an impressive feat for Silovs, but with the talented Sergei Murashov waiting in the wings, he will need more than a few good outings to cement his spot as Pittsburgh's No. 1.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:31 AM ET

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) might be back on the ice this weekend. He is dealing with a knee issue and didn't play in Wednesday's season-opening loss to Toronto. However, Barzal is expected to return to the ice in the coming days and should then be available for selection soon. On Wednesday, Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said Barzal would be "good to go" after only a few practices. Barzal has led his team in scoring twice in the past three years. In 2025-26, he amassed 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 contests.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:24 AM ET

Ottawa Senators winger Warren Foegele (undisclosed) is trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 30-year-old is nursing an undisclosed injury, but Senators head coach Travis Green said after Wednesday's practice that he's hopeful Foegele will play against Toronto. As a midseason acquisition, Foegele tallied eight points (six goals, two assists) in 21 outings with the Senators last term. He may take on a larger role early this season due to Andre Burakovsky's (upper body) absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (undisclosed) didn't practice on Wednesday. He was hurt in Saturday's preseason finale against Montreal and skated on his own Wednesday. Initially, reports said Sanderson was fine after sitting out Monday's practice. Now that he has missed several practice sessions, it's unclear whether Sanderson will be available for Ottawa's season opener against Toronto on Saturday night. If Sanderson can't play, Thomas Chabot will likely get as many minutes as he can handle, and we should also see more of Carter Yakemchuk.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:11 AM ET

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (illness) is expected to suit up for Thursday's season-opening matchup against the Florida Panthers, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky told reporters on Wednesday that Nedeljkovic was feeling under the weather but should be available against Florida. Although Nedeljkovic will likely be available, he is expected to serve as Yaroslav Askarov's backup. In 2025-26, Nedeljkovic had a solid year with the Sharks, going 18-14-4, with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Curtis Pashelka
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:05 AM ET

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson has signed a two-year contract extension, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. The Swedish forward inked a $13.5 million deal on Wednesday, keeping him in Sin City through the 2028-29 season. While injuries have held Karlsson back in recent years, he plays an effective game when on the ice and has been a key part of the Golden Knights' success. Karlsson operates in a middle-six role, and if he can stay healthy, he could put up 50-60 points this season. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristen Shilton
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 5:58 PM ET

Ottawa Senators winger Andre Burakovsky (upper body) will be forced to miss Saturday's season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He sustained an upper-body injury in Ottawa's preseason finale against Montreal last weekend. The Senators acquired Burakovsky from the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason. He's had a difficult four-year stretch after collecting a career-high 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 2021-22 as a member of the Colorado Avalanche. The early-season injury won't help Burakovsky's efforts to regain his top form.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 5:47 PM ET

St. Louis Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker (knee) will be re-evaluated in six weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery, general manager Alexander Steen announced. Tucker injured his right knee in practice last week. Entering the season opener, St. Louis has also lost Logan Mailloux (hand) for several weeks. The team recently claimed Justin Barron off waivers to add defensive depth. The backline injuries could also allow Adam Jiricek to break into the lineup early in the season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis Blues
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 5:38 PM ET

New Jersey Devils right wing Connor Brown (lower body) will miss the first two games of the season. The 32-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in Monday's practice. Depending on imaging results, Brown may miss more than two games. However, Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday that the team doesn't expect the injury to be "anything significant." Brown's absence will give Stefan Noesen a spot in the opening-night lineup. He will skate with Cody Glass and Amadeus Lombardi on the fourth line and isn't expected to have a fantasy impact.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Aleksander Barkov

Exits With Injury Thursday
Jalen Duren

Agrees to Five-Year, $200 Million Deal with Pistons
Dru Smith

Out a Couple of Weeks with Calf Strain
Ladd McConkey

Seen Walking Out of Locker Room with a Limp
Kyle Anderson

Dealing With Knee Issue
Jeremiyah Love

Avoids Injury Report After Scare in Practice on Thursday
NBA

Isaiah Stevens Inks Contract With Bulls
Jadarian Price

Misses Practice on Thursday with Chest Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Start Warriors Preseason Opener
DeVonta Smith

Not Expected to Play in Week 4
Jamal Shead

Agrees to 3-Year Extension With Raptors
Jordyn Tyson

Unlikely to Return to Practice Next Week
Jaylen Wright

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Joonas Korpisalo

Out Week-to-Week With Lower-Body Injury
Dylan Larkin

Ruled Out for Two Games
Devon Levi

Starting Thursday Night
Damon Severson

Considered Week-to-Week
Ivan Provorov

Added to Injured Reserve, Out Week-to-Week
Mattias Samuelsson

Will Play Thursday
Zach Hyman

to Miss Two Weeks
Travis Etienne Jr.

Being Placed on Injured Reserve with Hamstring Injury
D'Andre Swift

Misses Practice on Thursday with Knee Injury
Justin Jefferson

Not Seen Practicing Thursday
Puka Nacua

Expected to Practice in Full Thursday
Zach Charbonnet

Designated to Return, Will Practice on Thursday
CFB

NC State Vander Ploog Still Out For Week 5
CFB

Louisville Running Back Keyjuan Brown Probable For Week 5
CFB

Mario Craver Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Vandy Quarterback Jared Curtis Listed As Questionable
CFB

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell Listed As Probable
Cale Makar

Makes History With Multi-Point Performance
CFB

Tennessee Left Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Ruled Out For Season
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed As Doubtful
Arturs Silovs

Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout
Miles McBride

Wants to Stay in New York
CFB

Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Mathew Barzal

Could Resume Skating This Weekend
Ryan Nembhard

Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Lamar Jackson

Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Bucky Irving

Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players