Jadarian Price Misses Practice on Thursday with Chest Injury
Oct 1, 2026, 9:23 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was downgraded from limited participation on Wednesday to non-participation in practice on Thursday with a chest injury, per Corbin K. Smith of Emerald City Spectrum. Price suffered the injury in Week 2 and played through it in Week 3, but it appears he could be trending toward being inactive in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Price has recorded 140 scrimmage yards on 32 touches across three games so far, but he's also lost fumbles in back-to-back weeks. After fumbling in Seattle's Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders, Price lost playing time to veteran back Emanuel Wilson. If Price cannot play in Week 4, Wilson could be in line for a sizable workload against the Chargers.--Will Brady
Source: Emerald City Spectrum - Corbin K. Smith
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Zach Charbonnet Returns to Practice in Limited Fashion on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 9:16 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday, per Corbin K. Smith of Emerald City Spectrum. Charbonnet is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he recovers from a torn ACL and is ineligible to play in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the 25-year-old had his practice window opened on Thursday and could have a chance to return in Week 5 when the Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers. Charbonnet split backfield work with former Seattle running back Kenneth Walker last season, recording 874 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns on 204 touches across 16 games. With Walker now in Kansas City and Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) struggling early on, Charbonnet could take over as the clear lead back in Seattle once healthy.--Will Brady
Source: Emerald City Spectrum - Corbin K. Smith
DeVonta Smith Not Expected to Play in Week 4
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 9:08 PM ETThere is "not much optimism" surrounding Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith's (hamstring) current health, and the "expectation is he won't be able to go" in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, per Tim McManus of ESPN. Smith has yet to practice this week as he battles a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old played through the hamstring issue in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, but it appears that the injury has gotten worse in the last few days. Smith has gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 season as the focal point of the Eagles' passing game, recording 19 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets. If Smith is unable to play against the Rams, Eagles wideouts Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon would likely see increased usage.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Tim McManus
Puka Nacua Listed As Limited on Thursday, Says He Practiced In Full
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 7:03 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice as the team prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the limited designation, Nacua told the media after practice that he practiced in full, and head coach Sean McVay said Nacua is expected to play in Week 4. The superstar receiver has missed the past two weeks with a hip/groin injury stemming from a psoas issue he dealt with in training camp. When healthy, Nacua has been a monster, averaging 16.3 half-PPR fantasy points in his career. As they prepare to face an elite Philadelphia secondary, fantasy managers should temper expectations for the star receiver if he suits up on Sunday.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Blaine Grisak
Dallas Goedert Does Not Practice on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 6:55 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) officially did not practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Goedert has now missed back-to-back practices with a sprained MCL that he suffered in Week 2's win over the Tennessee Titans. With Goedert's status remaining uncertain, tight ends Johnny Mundt, Zach Ertz, and E.J. Jenkins are all expected to have a role if he misses Sunday's matchup. While Ertz offers the most upside of the group, none of the three are fantasy-relevant options in Week 4. Fantasy managers should continue monitoring Goedert's practice status on Friday, but he appears unlikely to suit up against the Rams.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley's Lack of Valuable Touches Affecting his Fantasy Value
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 6:48 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has gotten off to a slow start to his 2026 season. In three games, Barkley has 34 carries for 174 yards and no touchdowns, along with three receptions for six yards. His current average of 6.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game ranks him RB37 on a per-game basis. While he's been efficient, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, his limited receiving and goal-line work with the Eagles' patented "tush push" have hurt his fantasy value early in the season. With tough matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the next two weeks, Barkley may be unable to rebound. Fantasy managers should remain wary of Barkley's ceiling given his lack of valuable touches, though he remains a strong RB2 moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Evans Officially Did Not Practice on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 6:32 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) officially did not practice Thursday as the team gears up to face the Denver Broncos. Evans has now missed two straight practices after suffering a rib injury in Week 3's victory over the Arizona Cardinals. General manager John Lynch said that Evans will "make every attempt [to play] and we'll see where that goes." The team signed veteran Brandin Cooks from the practice squad as it prepares to be short-handed at wide receiver, with Evans not practicing and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and Ricky Pearsall (knee) on injured reserve. While Evans has proven he doesn't need to practice to suit up for games, Friday's practice will likely determine his status for Week 4's matchup against Denver. If he can't suit up, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing will have larger roles on Sunday.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Nick Wagoner
Xavier Legette Does Not Practice on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 6:24 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) officially did not practice Thursday as the team prepares to face the Detroit Lions. Legette has now missed two straight practices due to a knee injury sustained before Week 3 and is considered "week-to-week," according to head coach Dave Canales. In two games this season, Legette has caught just two passes for 64 yards while playing just over 50% of the snaps. With Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker both standing out as Carolina's top wideouts, the former 32nd overall pick has been pushed aside because of his inconsistent play. Friday's practice will determine whether Legette can play on Sunday Night against the Lions, but he doesn't offer enough upside to be considered fantasy-relevant with McMillan and Coker emerging.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Joe Person
Jordyn Tyson Unlikely to Return to Practice Next Week
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 6:22 PM ETNew Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore does not expect rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) to practice next week. When asked whether Tyson will be designated to practice next week, Moore said, "Doesn't look like it right now, but we'll have to wait and see." Tyson suffered a hamstring injury during a joint training camp practice and was placed on injured reserve, with expectations that he would miss at least two months. The eighth overall pick struggled with injuries throughout his college career, including a severe knee injury in 2022 and multiple hamstring injuries. With Tyson out, Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, and Juwan Johnson will see increased roles, as quarterback Tyler Shough has played well to start the season. Fantasy managers should watch Tyson's potential return, as his immense talent should shake up this receiving core once he returns.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike Triplett
Jaylen Wright Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 6:14 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice as the team prepares to face the Minnesota Vikings. Wright missed Week 3's 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a foot injury and a stinger he suffered the previous week. With Wright trending in the right direction for Week 4, he should see a significant increase in usage, especially with star running back De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season with a torn ACL. While second-year back Ollie Gordon II was the clear workhorse last week, the team listed Wright as the starter on their depth chart. If Wright can suit up in Week 4, the tough matchup against the Vikings makes both backs risky fantasy options.--Nathan Harvey
Source: David Furones
Chris Godwin Jr. Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:58 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) was a full participant in his team's practice on Thursday. The veteran wideout did not participate in practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but it appears he's trending in the right direction ahead of Tampa Bay's Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Godwin Jr. has gotten off to a quiet start to the 2026 season, recording 10 catches for 111 yards on 11 targets across three games. Things may not get any easier for Godwin Jr. in Week 4, as Tampa Bay will start rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in place of the injured Baker Mayfield (thumb). While it's a positive sign for fantasy managers that Godwin Jr. appears to have avoided a serious injury, he profiles as a deep-league flex option for fantasy managers at best, given the quarterback uncertainty in Tampa Bay.--Will Brady
Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Zay Flowers Practices in Full on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:47 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) was upgraded to full practice participation on Thursday. The 26-year-old has been battling a hamstring injury since Week 1, but he was able to play through it in Week 3 and appears to be getting closer to full health ahead of Baltimore's Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Flowers' snap share has been limited by the hamstring issue so far, as he's yet to play more than 33% of the Ravens' offensive snaps in a game this season. Still, the 26-year-old has been remarkably productive in his limited opportunities, recording 10 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets across two games. As he moves further away from the injury, Flowers profiles as a must-start WR1 option for fantasy managers in Week 4.--Will Brady
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Travis Etienne Jr. Being Placed on Injured Reserve with Hamstring Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:40 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints are placing running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Etienne Jr. will now miss the Saints' next four games at least, leaving him ineligible to return before Week 9. The 27-year-old had gotten off to a slow start to his first season in New Orleans, recording 30 carries for 128 yards and 11 catches for 51 yards on 13 targets across the first three weeks of 2026. With Etienne Jr. sidelined, the Saints will likely split backfield work between Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and CJ Donaldson. Kamara is obviously the most established back between the three, but he's 31 years old and has averaged 2.8 yards per carry so far this year. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Miller could be a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Ladd McConkey Absent from Chargers Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:32 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) was not seen during his team's practice on Thursday, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. McConkey was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday due to a foot injury, and he could be trending in the wrong direction ahead of his team's Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Across three games so far in 2026, McConkey has recorded 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. Health is now a major concern for the 24-year-old, as he was already playing through a rib injury that he sustained in Week 1. If McConkey is unable to play against Seattle, Chargers wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris would likely be in line for an increase in target volume in Week 4.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Kris Rhim
Brandin Cooks Signed to 49ers Active Roster
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:25 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks from their practice squad to their active roster, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The 49ers wide receiver room has been ravaged by injuries so far this year, with Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the season and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) both currently on Injured Reserve. The injuries don't stop there, as WR1 Mike Evans (rib) and depth piece KhaDarel Hodge (knee) are both questionable for the team's Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. If Evans and/or Hodge are unable to play against Denver, Cooks would join wideouts Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowings as the top complementary options to Deebo Samuel Sr. The 33-year-old Cooks recorded 24 catches for 279 yards on 36 targets across 15 games split between the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills in 2025. In deeper fantasy leagues, he could be worth a speculative add given the injury situation in San Francisco.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
DeVonta Smith's Status for Week 4 in Doubt
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:15 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is "legitimately questionable" to play in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Smith was listed on the Eagles injury report ahead of the team's Week 3 contest against the Chicago Bears but was able to play. However, the 27-year-old has yet to practice this week, and Garafolo reports that his status for Week 4 is "murky." Across three games so far in 2026, Smith has recorded 19 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets. The Eagles are already likely to be without tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), so losing Smith would leave them missing their top two pass-catchers against the Rams. If Smith is inactive, Eagles wideouts Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon could both be candidates for increased usage in Week 4.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
D'Andre Swift Misses Practice on Thursday with Knee Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:09 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (knee) did not participate in his team's practice on Thursday due to a knee injury. The 27-year-old was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it appears the knee issue is a new development. Swift has gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 season, recording 321 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 62 touches across three games. While the severity of his knee injury is not yet known, the veteran back could be in danger of missing Chicago's Week 4 contest against the New York Jets. If Swift is inactive this week, Bears running back Kyle Monangai would likely handle the majority of the team's backfield duties and would profile as a must-start running back for fantasy managers against the Jets.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
Jaylen Wright Listed Atop Dolphins' Depth Chart
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 4:06 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright is listed as the team's RB1 on the latest depth chart. Wright has barely been involved so far, carrying three times for 10 yards through two appearances, and he missed Week 3 while dealing with foot and stinger injuries. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. The new depth-chart placement puts Wright in position for a much bigger role, but it doesn't necessarily mean Miami is handing him the backfield. Ollie Gordon II handled 20 touches against Kansas City after De'Von Achane went down and should remain involved. Wright's health and how Miami divides the work will be worth watching Sunday against Minnesota.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Miami Dolphins
Justin Jefferson Not Seen Practicing Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:54 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) was not practicing during the open portion of Thursday's session, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jefferson also sat out Wednesday as he works back from the left ankle sprain that knocked him out of last week's win over Tampa Bay. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has called him day-to-day and said the Vikings won't put Jefferson back on the field until he can play like himself. The star receiver has 13 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns through three games. Minnesota has not ruled him out for Sunday against Miami, but another day without visible practice work keeps his Week 4 status very much up in the air.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Puka Nacua Expected to Practice in Full Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:42 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip/groin) is expected to practice in full Thursday, according to Adam Grosbard. Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase also pointed to a play from Wednesday when Nacua twisted back to catch a pass thrown behind him as another encouraging sign in his recovery. Nacua was limited Wednesday in his first official practice since Sept. 18 after missing the last two games. Head coach Sean McVay has already said he expects Nacua to return Sunday against Philadelphia. The 25-year-old caught five passes for 74 yards in the season opener before the injury surfaced. Thursday's official participation level still needs to be posted, but everything continues to point toward Nacua being back in the lineup for Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Grosbard
Emeka Egbuka's Fantasy Stock Takes a Hit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:29 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is not falling because of anything he did wrong in Week 3. He caught five of nine targets for 62 yards against Minnesota and now has 20 targets through three games. The problem is the quarterback change. Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb late in Sunday's loss and is expected to miss at least three games, leaving undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to make his first NFL start against Green Bay. Daniels went 0-for-3 with an interception in relief of Mayfield. Egbuka's role itself remains healthy, especially with Jalen McMillan now on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Chris Godwin also returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with an ankle issue. The concern is the quality and consistency of Egbuka's targets while Mayfield is out, not whether Tampa Bay still wants the ball in his hands. His fantasy stock takes a hit for now, even though the underlying usage remains encouraging.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller