👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Arturs Silovs Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs enjoyed a perfect night at the office in Wednesday's season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers, skating away with a 19-save shutout in a 7-0 road victory. Incredibly, Silovs opened the season with a shutout for the second straight year. Last season, he stopped 25 pucks in a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers. The Latvian became only the fifth goaltender in league history to record season-opening shutouts in back-to-back years. It's an impressive feat for Silovs, but with the talented Sergei Murashov waiting in the wings, he will need more than a few good outings to cement his spot as Pittsburgh's No. 1.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:31 AM ET

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) might be back on the ice this weekend. He is dealing with a knee issue and didn't play in Wednesday's season-opening loss to Toronto. However, Barzal is expected to return to the ice in the coming days and should then be available for selection soon. On Wednesday, Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said Barzal would be "good to go" after only a few practices. Barzal has led his team in scoring twice in the past three years. In 2025-26, he amassed 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 contests.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:24 AM ET

Ottawa Senators winger Warren Foegele (undisclosed) is trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 30-year-old is nursing an undisclosed injury, but Senators head coach Travis Green said after Wednesday's practice that he's hopeful Foegele will play against Toronto. As a midseason acquisition, Foegele tallied eight points (six goals, two assists) in 21 outings with the Senators last term. He may take on a larger role early this season due to Andre Burakovsky's (upper body) absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (undisclosed) didn't practice on Wednesday. He was hurt in Saturday's preseason finale against Montreal and skated on his own Wednesday. Initially, reports said Sanderson was fine after sitting out Monday's practice. Now that he has missed several practice sessions, it's unclear whether Sanderson will be available for Ottawa's season opener against Toronto on Saturday night. If Sanderson can't play, Thomas Chabot will likely get as many minutes as he can handle, and we should also see more of Carter Yakemchuk.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:11 AM ET

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (illness) is expected to suit up for Thursday's season-opening matchup against the Florida Panthers, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky told reporters on Wednesday that Nedeljkovic was feeling under the weather but should be available against Florida. Although Nedeljkovic will likely be available, he is expected to serve as Yaroslav Askarov's backup. In 2025-26, Nedeljkovic had a solid year with the Sharks, going 18-14-4, with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Curtis Pashelka
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 1, 2026, 9:05 AM ET

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson has signed a two-year contract extension, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. The Swedish forward inked a $13.5 million deal on Wednesday, keeping him in Sin City through the 2028-29 season. While injuries have held Karlsson back in recent years, he plays an effective game when on the ice and has been a key part of the Golden Knights' success. Karlsson operates in a middle-six role, and if he can stay healthy, he could put up 50-60 points this season. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristen Shilton
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 5:58 PM ET

Ottawa Senators winger Andre Burakovsky (upper body) will be forced to miss Saturday's season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He sustained an upper-body injury in Ottawa's preseason finale against Montreal last weekend. The Senators acquired Burakovsky from the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason. He's had a difficult four-year stretch after collecting a career-high 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 2021-22 as a member of the Colorado Avalanche. The early-season injury won't help Burakovsky's efforts to regain his top form.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 5:47 PM ET

St. Louis Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker (knee) will be re-evaluated in six weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery, general manager Alexander Steen announced. Tucker injured his right knee in practice last week. Entering the season opener, St. Louis has also lost Logan Mailloux (hand) for several weeks. The team recently claimed Justin Barron off waivers to add defensive depth. The backline injuries could also allow Adam Jiricek to break into the lineup early in the season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis Blues
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 5:38 PM ET

New Jersey Devils right wing Connor Brown (lower body) will miss the first two games of the season. The 32-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in Monday's practice. Depending on imaging results, Brown may miss more than two games. However, Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday that the team doesn't expect the injury to be "anything significant." Brown's absence will give Stefan Noesen a spot in the opening-night lineup. He will skate with Cody Glass and Amadeus Lombardi on the fourth line and isn't expected to have a fantasy impact.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 5:32 PM ET

Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene (lower body) is doubtful to play in Friday's season opener against the St. Louis Blues. Since training camp, Duchene has carried a nagging lower-body injury, and it looks like he will miss at least one game because of it. Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan told reporters Wednesday that he might go with 11 forwards if Duchene isn't available. This would give a spot in the lineup for defenseman Kyle Capobianco. Dallas starts the season with a back-to-back, so there is a strong chance Duchene will sit out multiple games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 5:25 PM ET

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (lower body) told reporters Wednesday that he will be fine for Friday's season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. The veteran star missed the start of training camp due to a lower-body injury and didn't see any action in preseason games. He predicts it's "going to be hard the first couple of games." On Wednesday, Ovechkin practiced on a line with Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard. Washington also plays on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, making it a tough start for Ovechkin's crew.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tom Gulitti
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 5:11 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Colorado Avalanche. He dealt with an undisclosed health issue in training camp, but Edmundson has been cleared for action ahead of the first game of the season. The veteran blue-liner will link up with Brandt Clarke on the second defensive pairing. Edmundson registered a career-high 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 82 games last season. With the Kings' backline fully healthy, Erik Gustafsson will start the season as a healthy scratch.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 5:06 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins center Blake Lizotte (upper body) has been activated from Injured Reserve and will be available to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers. Lizotte serves as the Penguins' fourth-line center. He recorded 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 55 appearances last season. While Lizotte lacks fantasy value, he's done a good job in a limited role for the Penguins and will be a valuable addition to the squad for the Battle of Pennsylvania.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 10:05 AM ET

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel factored in three goals during Tuesday's season-opening 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He potted the game-winning goal and delivered two assists. Eichel reached 700 career points on Tuesday night and became only the third player in NHL history to record three-plus points in three consecutive season-opening games. After coming close to a 100-point year a couple of times, Eichel will be desperate to finally get over the hump in 2026-27. In the next game, he will face the Anaheim Ducks, who gave up goals in bunches last season. Including the playoffs, Eichel tallied 10 points in nine games against the Ducks, all assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 9:50 AM ET

Florida Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 15 pucks for his 26th career shutout in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime victory against the Carolina Hurricanes. Previously, only two Panthers shot-stoppers had recorded a shutout in a season-opening game. Markstrom's impressive performance helped Florida become the fifth team in history to shut out the reigning Stanley Cup champions in their season opener. Last season, Markstrom had one shutout with the New Jersey Devils, so he will be delighted with how his second Panthers debut went. The Panthers now travel to San Jose, where Markstrom will face Macklin Celebrini and the exciting Sharks in a tricky matchup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman made a perfect start to the new season on Tuesday night, recording a 24-save shutout in a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers. Swayman outplayed perennial Vezina Trophy candidate Igor Shesterkin, who gave up two late goals. The Bruins sealed the deal with an empty-netter. Swayman became only the fourth netminder in franchise history to record a shutout in a season opener. This should give him some early momentum. Next up, the Bruins face a back-to-back against Winnipeg and Minnesota, so Michael DiPietro will likely see some action in the crease later this week.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 9:35 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard produced a memorable performance in Tuesday's season opener against the Vancouver Canucks, scoring a hat trick and dishing out two assists in a 6-5 overtime loss. He became the first defenseman in NHL history to record as many as five points in a season-opening game. Bouchard had an incredible 95-point campaign in 2025-26 and appears not to have lost any momentum in the offseason. He's a must-start player in fantasy hockey and will look to do damage against the Canucks again on Thursday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 9:22 AM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Nikita Grebenkin (undisclosed) is day-to-day, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Russian forward is dealing with an undisclosed injury that could keep him out of Wednesday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, unlike fellow forward Denver Barkey (lower body), Grebenkin hasn't landed on Injured Reserve. This suggests he's simply banged up and may still be available against Pittsburgh. If Grebenkin can't play, the Flyers will primarily miss his physicality, as he averaged 1.6 hits per game during his rookie season last year.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks winger Andrew Mangiapane (lower body) won't play for the rest of the team's season-opening road trip, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. Mangiapane suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, exiting the action after logging only 5:23 of ice time. The Blackhawks are on the road for the first three games of the season, meaning Mangiapane will be on the shelf for at least two games. Jordan Greenway and Nick Lardis are candidates for increased ice time during Mangiapane's absence. Greenway had an impressive Blackhawks debut on Tuesday, scoring a goal on five SOG and handing out three hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Lazerus
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (shoulder) still has no timeline for his return, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Before Tuesday's season opener against Vegas, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson told reporters the team might have a firm timeline for Bedard's return sometime next month. Bedard underwent shoulder surgery in July and was ruled out for four months, suggesting he won't make his 2026-27 debut until November. With Bedard unavailable, rookie Roman Kantserov opened the season as Chicago's first-line center on Tuesday night, logging 17:07 of ice time, including 2:36 on the power play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ben Pope
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 29, 2026, 5:57 PM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (shoulder) won't be in the lineup for the first two games of the season, Jason Newland of The Hockey News reports. The 32-year-old underwent shoulder surgery late last season, and the team doesn't want to rush him into action. Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness hopes to have Severson available for the third game of the season, a clash against Pittsburgh on home ice. Dante Fabbro (upper body) isn't available either, making Denton Mateychuk a candidate for a bigger role. On Tuesday, Columbus also signed Carson Soucy to a one-year, $1.15 million contract to bolster its defensive depth.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Newland
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Lamar Jackson

Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Bucky Irving

Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
CFB

Gavin Freeman a High-Floor Flex Play Against ASU
CFB

Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
CFB

Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
CFB

Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players