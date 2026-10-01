Arturs Silovs Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout

Oct 1, 2026, 9:31 AM ET

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) might be back on the ice this weekend. He is dealing with a knee issue and didn't play in Wednesday's season-opening loss to Toronto. However, Barzal is expected to return to the ice in the coming days and should then be available for selection soon. On Wednesday, Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said Barzal would be "good to go" after only a few practices. Barzal has led his team in scoring twice in the past three years. In 2025-26, he amassed 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 contests.