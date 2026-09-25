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Ailin Perez Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger

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Sep 25, 2026, 4:12 PM ET

Ailin Perez will look to extend her win streak when she takes on Norma Dumont in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 121 on Saturday. Since suffering a second-round submission loss to Stephanie Egger back in 2022, Perez has been on a roll, winning six consecutive fights. Perez was last seen competing in February at UFC Mexico City, where she extended her win streak by beating Macy Chiasson via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Perez as the favorite with a salary of $8,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 25, 2026, 4:06 PM ET

Luis Hernandez is scheduled to make his promotional debut against Sedriques Dumas on the main card of UFC Vegas 121 on Saturday. Hernandez enters this fight unbeaten and on two days' notice because Dumas' original opponent, Mickey Gall, was pulled from the card due to medical issues. Hernandez earned his spot on the UFC roster in his last fight by beating Hugo Guillon via second-round submission on Dana White's Contender Series. DraftKings sees Hernandez as the favorite with a salary of $8,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 25, 2026, 3:56 PM ET

Sedriques Dumas will aim to get back in the win column when he faces off against Luis Hernandez on the main card of UFC Vegas 121 on Saturday. Dumas is a product of Dana White's Contender Series in 2022, but now he finds himself in a tough spot as he's potentially fighting for his place on the UFC roster. He was last seen in action in April at UFC Vegas 116, where he suffered a first-round submission loss to Jackson McVey. DraftKings sees Dumas as the underdog with a salary of $7,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 21, 2026, 8:56 AM ET

Former flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja lost by unanimous decision to current flyweight champion Joshua Van in the main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. The last time Pantoja faced Van in the Octagon, he suffered an arm injury less than 30 seconds into the fight, leading to a TKO win for Van. However, this fight was back-and-forth, but Van's speed, pressure, and boxing were the difference-makers. In 25 minutes of action, Pantoja landed five takedowns and 147 significant strikes. With the loss, Pantoja dropped to 30-7 as a pro and is now 14-5 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 21, 2026, 8:50 AM ET

Flyweight champion Joshua Van defended his title for a second time, beating former flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. It was a back-and-forth fight, but Van's speed and boxing were the difference-makers when it was all over. After five rounds, the judges awarded the fight to Van by unanimous decision, with scores of 49-46, 49-47 and 50-45. In 25 minutes of action, Van landed 181 significant strikes. By beating Pantoja, Van left no doubt that he is the best flyweight in the world.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 21, 2026, 8:38 AM ET

Mauricio Ruffy suffered his first knockout loss since signing with the leading promotion and it was a first-round knockout loss to Arman Tsarukyan in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Tsarukyan took Ruffy down early in the first round and then controlled him on the mat for three minutes. Ruffy got up eventually but was immediately pressured up against the cage by Tsarukyan. With four seconds left in the fight, Ruffy got hit with a thunderous elbow by Tsarukyan, which knocked him out cold. In 4:56 of action, Ruffy landed four significant strikes. With the loss, Ruffy dropped to 5-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 21, 2026, 8:31 AM ET

Arman Tsarukyan extended his win streak by finishing Mauricio Ruffy via first-round knockout in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Time was ticking down in the first round, so Tsarukyan decided to pressure Ruffy up against the cage, and with four seconds left in the first round. Tsarukyan landed an elbow to Ruffy's head, knocking his opponent out cold. In 4:56 of action, Tsarukyan landed a takedown and eight significant strikes. By beating Ruffy, Tsarukyan has most likely become the next in line for a title shot. With the win, Tsarukyan improved to 24-3 as a pro and is now 11-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 21, 2026, 8:25 AM ET

Fan-favorite featherweight Dooho Choi suffered a first-round TKO loss to former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pitbull perfectly set up a combination, dropping Choi with a vicious right hand before finishing him with punches and elbows. In 3:28 of action, Choi landed 20 significant strikes. With the loss, Choi has dropped to 17-5-1 and is now 6-4-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 21, 2026, 8:20 AM ET

Former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull returned to the win column by finishing Dooho Choi via first-round TKO on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pitbull earned his first UFC stoppage win by dropping Choi with a right hand and finishing him with follow-up punches. In 3:28 of action, Pitbull landed 38 significant strikes. Since signing with the UFC back in 2025, Pitbull has been alternating wins and losses, going 2-2 in his last four. With the win, Pitbull has improved to 38-9 as a pro.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 5:17 PM ET

Former flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will attempt to reclaim the flyweight title when he takes on Joshua Van in the main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pantoja was last seen in action in December at UFC 323, where the bout ended after 26 seconds when Pantoja injured his arm while trying to brace for a fall. Prior to that, he was on an eight-fight winning streak and has defended the flyweight title four times. DraftKings sees Pantoja as a slight underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 5:10 PM ET

Flyweight champion Joshua Van is scheduled for his second title defense against former flyweight title-holder Alexandre Pantoja in the main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Van made his first successful title defense in his last fight, finishing Tatsuro Taira via fifth-round TKO. Before that fight, Van became the champion when when Pantoja snapped his arm while posting to brace for a fall. DraftKings sees Van as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 5:07 PM ET

Mauricio Ruffy will look for his third consecutive win when he takes on Arman Tsarukyan in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Ruffy last fought in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he destroyed Michael Chandler to win by first-round TKO. Before that, he stopped Rafael Fiziev via second-round TKO. Since signing with the leading promotion, his only loss in the UFC came to Benoit Saint Denis. DraftKings sees Ruffy as the underdog with a salary of $7,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 5:05 PM ET

Arman Tsarukyan will aim to extend his win streak and become the next title challenger when he takes on Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Tsarukyan was last seen in the Octagon almost a year ago at UFC Qatar, where he extended his win streak by submitting Dan Hooker in the second round. Since then, he's had 12 grappling/wrestling matches. DraftKings sees Tsarukyan as the favorite with a salary of $9,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 5:02 PM ET

Fan-favorite Dooho Choi will look to extend his win streak when he faces off against former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Choi was last seen in the Octagon in May at UFC Vegas 117, where he extended his win streak by finishing Daniel Santos via second-round TKO. He is currently on a four-fight unbeaten streak. DraftKings sees Choi as the favorite with a salary of $8,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 4:52 PM ET

Former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull will look to return to the win column when he takes on fan-favorite Dooho Choi on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pitbull was last seen in action in April at UFC 327, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Aaron Pico. Before his fight with Pico, Pitbull defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Pitbull as the underdog with a salary of $7,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 11:22 AM ET

Jose Delgado suffered a third-round submission loss to Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Delgado had some success in the first round and even stunned Silva in the opening round, but then Silva came out aggressive in the second and third rounds, and eventually, he found an opening and submitted Delgado via one armed rear-naked choke. In 12:57 of action, Delgado landed 40 significant strikes. With the loss, Delgado dropped to 12-3 as a pro and is now 4-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 11:19 AM ET

Jean Silva won his second straight fight by scoring a third-round submission win over Jose Delgado in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Silva started slow and got stunned in the first round, before turning things around in the second and the third rounds, finding an opening at 2:57 of the third round to secure a one-arm rear-naked choke that forced Delgado to tap out. In 12:57 of action, Silva landed a takedown and 39 significant strikes. With the win, Silva improved to 18-3 as a pro and is now 7-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 11:10 AM ET

Joseph Morales suffered a split-decision loss to former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in the co-main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. The fight was extremely close where a lot of fans though Morales should have won the fight. In the end, two judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Moreno, while one judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Morales. In 15 minutes of action, Morales landed a takedown and 71 significant strikes. With the loss, Morales dropped to 14-3 as a pro and is now 3-3 in the UFC. --Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 11:07 AM ET

Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno returned to the win column by beating Joseph Morales via split decision in the co-main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It was a close fight but Moreno proved why he's still one of the best flyweights on the planet by showing his slick boxing and grappling. When the fight was over, two judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Moreno while the third judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Morales. In 15 minutes of action, Moreno landed two takedowns and 67 significant strikes. With the win, Moreno improved to 12-7-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 10:57 AM ET

Marwan Rahiki is no longer undefeated as he suffered a unanimous decision loss to unbeaten prospect Tommy McMillen on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It was a back-and-forth fight, with Rahiki nearly scoring a knockout finish in the second round and then McMillen coming back to win the third round and the fight. It was a close fight, but ultimately McMillen did more to win the fight. In 15 minutes of action, Rahiki landed a takedown and 79 significant strikes. With the loss, Rahiki dropped to 9-1 as a pro and is now 2-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 10:43 AM ET

Undefeated prospect Tommy McMillen extended his win streak by beating Marwan Rahiki via unanimous decision on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It was an incredible, back-and-forth fight where McMillen survived a knockdown and a flurry of follow-up punches, just to get up and overwhelm Rahiki with his volume. In 15 minutes of action, McMillen landed five takedowns and 81 significant strikes. With the win, McMillen improved to 12-0 as a pro and is now 3-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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