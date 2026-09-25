Ailin Perez Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger

Sep 21, 2026, 8:38 AM ET

Mauricio Ruffy suffered his first knockout loss since signing with the leading promotion and it was a first-round knockout loss to Arman Tsarukyan in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Tsarukyan took Ruffy down early in the first round and then controlled him on the mat for three minutes. Ruffy got up eventually but was immediately pressured up against the cage by Tsarukyan. With four seconds left in the fight, Ruffy got hit with a thunderous elbow by Tsarukyan, which knocked him out cold. In 4:56 of action, Ruffy landed four significant strikes. With the loss, Ruffy dropped to 5-2 in the UFC.