DJ Moore Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
Sep 25, 2026, 2:20 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) will be questionable and a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 contest this Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Joe Brady told Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. In addition to Moore, fellow wideout Keon Coleman (ankle) is questionable, which could severely thin out Buffalo's receiving corps for quarterback Josh Allen as the Bills look to start 3-0 on the year. Moore took part in practice on Thursday and Friday, albeit in a non-contact jersey. He appears to be trending in the right direction to play this Sunday against the Bolts, but his availability could come down to pain tolerance after he was forced from last Thursday night's win over the Detroit Lions with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. The 29-year-old did not have a single catch in Week 2 before his injury, but he did have five grabs for 100 yards and his first touchdown of the year in his Bills debut in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. If Moore is active on Sunday, fantasy managers will want to get him back into their starting lineups against L.A.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Buffalo News - Katherine Fitzgerald
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Puka Nacua Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) will not practice on Friday and is being listed as doubtful for the Sunday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. Nacua injured his groin in practice last week and did not play in the Monday night win over the New York Giants, and now he is set to miss a second straight game after not recovering very well this week. With Nacua out in Week 2, veteran wideout Davante Adams went off for over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson also saw a bigger role and found the end zone for the first time in 2026. Adams will obviously have a bigger target share yet again this weekend with Nacua out again, but it might not be as fruitful of a performance fantasy-wise if the Broncos lock star cornerback Patrick Surtain II on him all game. It remains to be seen if Nacua will be ready to return for the team's Week 4 contest in Philadelphia against the Eagles next Sunday, Oct. 4.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Aaron Jones Sr. Practicing Again on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:06 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) is practicing again on Friday, which is a good sign for his availability on Sunday in Tampa against the Buccaneers in Week 3, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jones came out of the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears with a knee injury, but he appears to be trending towards playing this weekend. The 31-year-old veteran only has 12 carries for 40 yards in the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but he did score on the ground. With Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve, Jones had a hefty workload this past Sunday, carrying the ball 23 times for 105 yards. He was not targeted in the passing game. A heavy workload like that might not be sustainable for Jones, though, and rookie Demond Claiborne, DeeJay Dallas, and Jaret Patterson will provide depth behind him until Mason is eligible to return. At best, Jones should be considered a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex in Week 3 if he is active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seiftert
DJ Moore Sporting a Non-Contact Jersey at Friday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 25, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAfter missing Thursday's practice with the shoulder injury that knocked him out of the team's Week 2 win over the Lions, Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) was seen taking part in stretching ahead of Friday's practice, wearing a red non-contact jersey. Moore managed only one carry for -1 yard before suffering an AC joint sprain on a penalty-nullified endzone target, but the offseason trade acquisition still ranks second on the team with 100 yards on the five catches he made in his team debut. The risk of re-injury or a potentially limited snap count makes him a slightly less appealing play in Week 3, but as a focal point of what looks to be one of the league's most potent offenses, Moore can be trusted to go right back into lineups if he's cleared to play against the Chargers, and he is RotoBaller's WR18 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Sal Capaccio
Brock Bowers Not Seen at Friday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 25, 2026, 1:49 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was not seen during the team's media accessible portion of Friday's practice, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren. Bowers, who has missed the first two games of the season after undergoing meniscus trim surgery on September 8th, was a limited participant in the team's first two practices of the week, so his absence on Friday is a notable step back. Bowers was RotoBaller's TE1 entering the season, but with the potential of a limited snap count or the looming risk of further setback, he could be difficult to start even if he manages to suit up for a Week 3 matchup with the Saints, which now looks less likely than it once did.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Sam Warren
Nicholas Singleton Praised by Coach, Could See More Involvement in Week 3
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 25, 2026, 1:36 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie running back Nicholas Singleton has touched the ball only four times for 10 yards through the first two games of his career, but head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday that he has been good and that "hopefully we'll get him more carries this week." Both Tony Pollard (ankle) and Tyjae Spears (undisclosed) have missed practice time this week, perhaps giving Singleton the opportunity to feature with the first-team offense. The Titans face the Giants in Week 3, fresh off a game against the Rams in which New York allowed Kyren Williams and Blake Corum to each top 6.5 rushing yards per attempt, with both finishing as top-20 fantasy backs, but with both Pollard and Spears able to return to practice on Friday, it is unlikely that Singleton sees a fantasy-relevant workload. Still, with Saleh praising his effort, the rookie's involvement is worth monitoring.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jim Wyatt
Jayden Daniels Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 25, 2026, 1:25 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) traveled to New York and Los Angeles this week, meeting with multiple specialists ahead of his and the team's decision to forgo surgery, according to NFL reporter Albert Breer. Daniels has been ruled out of the team's Week 3 matchup with the Seahawks after dislocating his elbow for the second time in as many seasons, but he is considered week-to-week, and the team has yet to make a decision on whether he will travel to London for the Commanders' Week 4 matchup with the Colts. Washington travels for that international game on Tuesday, which should give fantasy managers a much-needed clue to Daniels' status before waivers run in most leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Albert Breer
Courtland Sutton No Longer An Every-Week Play
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 25, 2026, 1:12 PM ETAfter topping 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and leading the team in four of the past five years, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has recorded only 36 receiving yards through the first two games of his ninth season. After a quiet Week 1, offseason acquisition Jaylen Waddle dominated in the Broncos' Week 2 win over the Jaguars, converting 10 targets into eight catches and 138 yards. After leading the league with 612 pass attempts in 2025, quarterback Bo Nix ranks 16th in that category heading into Week 3, spearheading what has been a more balanced attack under new play-caller Davis Webb. With passing volume down and Sutton no longer operating as the team's primary receiver, he is no longer an every-week must-start, and heading into a Sunday night matchup with the Rams, he is RotoBaller's WR41.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Sanders to Kick for Jets Again in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 1:11 PM ETKicker Jason Sanders will kick for the New York Jets again in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions on the road, according to Brian Costello of The New York Post. It will be Sanders' third elevation from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster, so the Jets will have to sign him to the roster next week if he is going to continue as their primary placekicker. The Jets still have Blake Grupe as kicking insurance, but so far, Sanders has done an admirable job through the first two weeks of the 2026 season. The 30-year-old former seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2018 from New Mexico has made four of his five field-goal attempts, with his only miss coming from 50-plus yards out. Sanders has made all four of his extra-point tries as well. It has been a solid start to Sanders' eighth season in the NFL, but fantasy managers should have higher-upside options available to them.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The New York Post - Brian Costello
Jalen Coker Expected to Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 12:41 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales expects wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) to play on Sunday in the team's Week 3 matchup on the road against the Cleveland Browns, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Xavier Legette (knee) will be a game-time decision. Coker, who played through an ankle injury in the Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears on his way to eight catches, 138 yards, and two touchdowns, was limited in practice on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday of this week. The 24-year-old returned to practice on Friday, though, and should be active this weekend against Cleveland. Coker caught eight of nine targets for the second straight week in the Week 2 blowout win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, going for 66 receiving yards. His ankle injury has not slowed him down yet, although it will be something to keep an eye on as the season progresses, especially given Coker's inability to stay healthy through his first two NFL seasons. As long as he is active on Sunday, Coker should be considered at least a low-end WR2 option this weekend. UPDATE: Coker is officially listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Tony Pollard Puts in Full Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 12:21 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle) will be a full participant in the team's practice on Friday, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Pollard did not practice on Wednesday due to ankle soreness, but he was limited on Thursday. Now that he is a full-go on Friday, he should be ready to suit up this Sunday for the team's Week 3 tilt against the New York Giants on the road. Pollard could have an even bigger role in Tennessee's backfield as the Titans seek their first victory of the season, with backfield mate Tyjae Spears also nursing an ankle injury. The difference is that Spears missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited session on Friday. The 29-year-old Pollard has been decent on the ground through two games this year, averaging 4.7 yards per carry on his 21 rushing attempts for 99 yards, but he has not found the end zone yet and has only two receptions for zero yards as a receiver. If Spears is unable to play this weekend, Pollard will be more attractive as a potential RB2 for the week in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Tyjae Spears to be Limited in Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 12:16 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) will be limited in practice on Friday, according to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. Spears missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, so his return to the field on Friday should give him at least a chance to suit up this Sunday against the New York Giants. However, he is definitely more questionable to play this weekend than backfield mate Tony Pollard (ankle), who is also dealing with ankle soreness this week. Pollard missed practice on Wednesday, but he was limited on Thursday and upgraded to a full session on Friday. Fantasy managers should expect the 25-year-old Spears to take a questionable tag into the weekend, potentially making him a game-time decision for Week 3 in the Big Apple. Through two weeks in the change-of-pace role behind Pollard, Spears has 10 carries for 53 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and four catches on six targets for 41 yards. If both he and Pollard are active this weekend, Spears will once again be in play as a flex option for fantasy managers in PPR formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TitanInsider.com - Terry McCormick
Rico Dowdle Trending Toward Missing Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 12:11 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) appears to be trending toward missing Sunday's game against Cincinnati, according to Nick Farabaugh. Dowdle did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and still was not seen during the open portion of Friday's session. Pittsburgh had not released his final Week 3 designation at the time of this update. Dowdle suffered the toe injury in last week's loss to New England, finishing with seven carries for 22 yards and two catches for another 22 yards. Jaylen Warren has been limited this week with a shoulder injury but has continued practicing. If Dowdle sits, Warren would be positioned for more of the backfield work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Jaylen Wright Doubtful to Play Against Chiefs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 12:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot) is doubtful to play in Week 3 on Sunday against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, according to Travis Wingfield of the team's official website. Wright suffered a foot injury in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and will most likely be ruled out for the weekend. The 23-year-old was the primary handcuff option in fantasy for Dolphins starter De'Von Achane, but he has seen only three rushing attempts for 10 yards and has not been targeted in the passing attack. With Wright most likely inactive on Sunday against the Chiefs, it will be Ollie Gordon II who will serve in the change-of-pace role behind Achane in a Dolphins offense that is trying to find its footing heading into Week 3. Gordon, who has just three carries for seven yards on offense through two weeks, will not have any standalone fantasy appeal against KC.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MiamiDolphins.com - Travis Wingfield
Chris Bell Likely to Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 12:05 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Chris Bell (knee) is likely to play on Sunday in Week 3 against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, according to Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Caleb Douglas (ankle) has already been ruled out for the weekend. It means that if Bell suits up, as expected, he should have a much bigger role as the Dolphins seek to pull off a huge upset in Miami. The 22-year-old has experienced some fluid buildup in his surgically repaired left knee, but he has been told it is nothing serious. The Dolphins eased him into practice reps this week as a precaution, but he is expected to be active on Sunday. The third-rounder from Louisville has had a slow start to his NFL career with the Dolphins, catching just one of his three targets for 25 yards without a trip to the end zone. With Douglas out, Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington might be quarterback Malik Willis' top targets. Bell should see more snaps as well, but he is much too risky to use in most starting fantasy lineups in Week 3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alain Poupart
Jakobi Meyers Barely Seeing the Ball in Jacksonville
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 12:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been on the field plenty, but the targets have almost vanished. Meyers caught both of his looks for 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, then saw only one target against Denver and turned it into a 28-yard catch. He still played 54 snaps and ran a team-high 29 routes in that loss. Trevor Lawrence just kept going elsewhere, with Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. combining for 20 targets. That is a rough change for Meyers after he averaged nearly seven targets per game in nine appearances with Jacksonville last season, catching 42 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns. The thumb injury is still being managed, but Meyers has not missed a game because of it. RotoBaller has him at WR54 for Week 3 against New England. The routes are keeping him on the fantasy radar for now, but three targets in two games is nowhere near enough to trust in a lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Returns to Practice Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 11:46 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) was back on the field Friday after sitting out Thursday's practice, according to Alex Zietlow. Coker was limited Wednesday before being downgraded to a non-participant the following day. Zietlow also saw him fielding punts during Friday's session, a positive sign after the midweek setback. Coker has 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games, including eight receptions in each contest. Carolina had not yet released his official Friday participation level or game designation at the time of this update, so his status for Sunday's game at Cleveland remains worth watching.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Zietlow
Nick Bosa Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 11:35 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (calf) is expected to miss a few weeks after pulling his calf during Thursday's practice, according to Adam Schefter. Bosa will not play Sunday against Arizona, and the 49ers are still deciding whether to place him on injured reserve. He was held out Wednesday for rest before missing Thursday after the calf injury surfaced. Bosa has seven tackles through San Francisco's first two games but has yet to record a sack. If the 49ers place him on injured reserve, he would have to miss at least four games before being eligible to return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Mason Taylor Ruled Out for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 11:24 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, according to Rich Cimini. Taylor suffered the injury in last week's loss to Green Bay and was considered week-to-week entering Week 3. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday before being ruled out Friday. Taylor has two catches for minus-two yards through the first two weeks and did not record a reception against the Packers. His absence leaves rookie Kenyon Sadiq and Jeremy Ruckert as the Jets' primary options at tight end. Sadiq caught two passes for 17 yards last week, while Ruckert finished with two catches for five yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Adonai Mitchell Limited Again With Finger Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 11:15 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) will be limited in Friday's practice after getting his finger caught in a jersey Thursday, according to Rich Cimini. Mitchell wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report before being added as a limited participant Thursday. Head coach Aaron Glenn would not comment on whether Mitchell will be available Sunday against Detroit. The third-year receiver has nine catches for 123 yards through two games and drew a team-high 12 targets in last week's loss to Green Bay. Mitchell's final injury designation should give a better indication of where things stand heading into the weekend.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Caleb Douglas Ruled Out for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 11:07 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Kansas City, according to Alain Poupart. Douglas injured his ankle in last week's loss to San Francisco and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday before being ruled out Friday. The rookie has been one of Miami's most productive pass-catchers through two games, leading the team with 113 receiving yards on seven catches. He opened his NFL career with five receptions for 94 yards against Las Vegas, then added two catches for 19 yards in Week 2. Miami will now be without its leading receiver by yardage as it hosts the Chiefs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alain Poupart