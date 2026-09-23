Trent Mosley Doubtful

Sep 23, 2026, 12:05 PM ET

Houston's defense/special teams should be picked up and streamed in Week 4 against Georgia Southern. This season, Houston's DFST has been slightly above average, totaling 25 fantasy points and averaging 8.33 fantasy points per game. The strength of the Cougars' defense is their front seven. Through three games, they have allowed only 62.7 rushing yards per game, ranking ninth in the country. However, Houston's secondary has been a weak point, giving up 253 passing yards per game. Georgia Southern comes into this matchup averaging 21.7 points per game, 260 passing yards and 122 rushing yards per game. In Week 2, Georgia Southern faced Clemson and mustered only 22 rushing yards, completing just 57% of their 47 passing attempts. Per DraftKings, Houston is favored by 18.5 points over Georgia Southern. This game could get out of hand early, which could lead to a top-10 performance for Houston's DFST.