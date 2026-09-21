Henri Veesaar Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL

Sep 20, 2026, 9:09 AM ET

The Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Meechie Johnson to a training camp contract Friday, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot, with Law Murray of The Athletic reporting that it is an Exhibit 10 deal. The 23-year-old went undrafted after averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes across 32 starts for South Carolina. Johnson later averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 assists across five Summer League appearances with Miami. The Lakers own his G-League rights, making the Coachella Valley Lakers a realistic destination if he is waived. With Los Angeles already facing a roster crunch, Johnson is unlikely to see enough NBA minutes to carry fantasy value.