Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal

Sep 21, 2026, 2:12 PM ET

Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick turned nine catches into 178 yards and two touchdowns against Murray State, but the case for adding him goes beyond one blowup against an FCS opponent. Bowick had five receptions for 81 yards against Oregon the week before and now leads the Cowboys with 16 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns through three games. He has produced in every matchup so far, including a touchdown in the opener against Tulsa, and remains rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues. Oklahoma State travels to West Virginia next. Bowick has shown enough volume and production to be treated as a priority waiver pickup with long-term value rather than simply a streamer coming off a favorable matchup.