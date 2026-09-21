Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Sep 21, 2026, 3:05 PM ETUtah tight end Noah Bennee remains an interesting waiver stash despite disappearing from the box score against Utah State. Bennee caught one pass for 35 yards and a touchdown in the opener, then broke out with four receptions for 113 yards and another score against Arkansas before going without a catch Saturday. That leaves him with five receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns through three games, with the big-play ability obvious whenever the ball comes his way. Utah travels to Iowa State next, and the uneven volume makes Bennee difficult to trust as a weekly starter right now. He is better treated as an upside stash in deeper CFF leagues than a priority waiver claim.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 2:49 PM ETTexas A&M wide receiver Terry Bussey (lower body) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, head coach Mike Elko announced Monday. Bussey suffered the injury on the opening kickoff of Saturday's loss to Kentucky and had to be carted off before the Aggies' offense took the field. He had seven catches for 92 yards through two games while adding four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown. Bussey also held a significant role on special teams as both a kick and punt return option. He had been listed alongside Ashton Bethel-Roman at one receiver spot entering the season, so his absence removes a versatile piece from both the offensive rotation and return game for the rest of the year.--Bruno Mulé
Source: On3
Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 2:40 PM ETUSC tight end Mark Bowman has not repeated his two-touchdown performance against Louisiana, but his role remains strong enough to keep him firmly on the fantasy radar. The true freshman caught three passes for 32 yards at Rutgers and now has 15 receptions for 160 yards and two scores through four games. Bowman is also listed first at tight end on USC's current depth chart, giving him a meaningful role in one of the country's more productive passing offenses. Oregon visits Los Angeles next, but Bowman's value is more about the season-long opportunity than chasing one matchup. He should be viewed as a strong waiver addition and long-term hold rather than a touchdown-dependent one-week play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 2:33 PM ETLouisville tight end Jaleel Skinner followed his breakout against Villanova with another touchdown Saturday, catching three passes for 29 yards in the Cardinals' win over SMU. He now has eight receptions for 166 yards and two scores through three games, with both touchdowns coming over the last two weeks. The catch volume is not overwhelming, but Skinner has established himself as a vertical and red-zone threat in Louisville's passing game. Wake Forest visits next, giving him another opportunity to keep the run going. Skinner has shown enough over consecutive weeks to move beyond speculative stash territory and should be treated as a priority tight end pickup in leagues where he remains available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 2:22 PM ETTCU tight end Kari Ashley has followed his Week 2 breakout with another productive game, catching all five of his targets for 87 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas State. Ashley now has 15 receptions for 223 yards and three scores through three games, including 12 catches for 206 yards over his last two. He is still rostered in only 19% of Yahoo leagues despite becoming a steady part of Jaden Craig's passing game. TCU travels to UCF for its Big 12 opener next, but Ashley no longer needs a soft matchup to justify a roster spot. At a position where reliable volume is difficult to find, he should be treated as one of the priority tight end additions available this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 2:12 PM ETOklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick turned nine catches into 178 yards and two touchdowns against Murray State, but the case for adding him goes beyond one blowup against an FCS opponent. Bowick had five receptions for 81 yards against Oregon the week before and now leads the Cowboys with 16 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns through three games. He has produced in every matchup so far, including a touchdown in the opener against Tulsa, and remains rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues. Oklahoma State travels to West Virginia next. Bowick has shown enough volume and production to be treated as a priority waiver pickup with long-term value rather than simply a streamer coming off a favorable matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 2:04 PM ETMaryland wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. has reached must-add territory after another huge performance against Virginia Tech. Durr caught 12 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, one week after finishing with 10 receptions for 103 yards and a score at UConn. That's 22 catches, 212 yards and three touchdowns over the past two games, and he became the first Maryland receiver this century with consecutive 10-catch performances. Durr is still rostered in only 8% of Yahoo leagues despite emerging as the top option in Maryland's passing game, and UCLA comes to College Park next. This is no longer a speculative breakout bet. Durr should be treated as a must-add and long-term hold anywhere he is still available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Keenan Jackson's Breakout Demands Waiver Attention
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 1:57 PM ETNC State wide receiver Keenan Jackson has quickly become one of the more interesting options on the waiver wire. Jackson caught nine passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's loss to Vanderbilt, one week after posting four catches for a career-high 123 yards against Richmond. That gives him 13 receptions for 225 yards over his last two games, and the production is no longer tied to one isolated performance. Appalachian State visits Raleigh next, giving Jackson another chance to build on the growing role. The three-touchdown game will be difficult to repeat, but the recent volume and back-to-back 100-yard efforts make him a priority upside pickup rather than a one-week touchdown chase.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 1:49 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora's 194-yard, two-touchdown performance against Bowling Green will grab the attention, but his waiver case was already building. Flora handled 19 carries for 89 yards against Iowa the week before, then needed only 12 attempts to shred Bowling Green while adding two catches for 10 yards and a 66-yard punt-return touchdown. He has 328 rushing yards and three rushing scores through three games and is rostered in only 2% of Yahoo leagues. Utah presents a much tougher test this week, so this is not simply a matchup chase. Flora has taken over the lead role in Iowa State's backfield and looks like a strong waiver pickup with value beyond Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Kewan Lacy a Game-Time Decision Against Florida
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 1:39 PM ETOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) will be a game-time decision Saturday at Florida, head coach Pete Golding announced. Lacy injured his left shoulder during the third quarter of the Rebels' 32-24 win over LSU and finished with nine carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. X-rays and an MRI came back negative, and Lacy will try to practice this week before a decision is made. He has rushed for 191 yards and four touchdowns on 39 carries through three games. JT Lindsey handled four carries for 20 yards after Lacy left, though Ole Miss also has other backfield options if he cannot go. Lacy's availability will be worth tracking closely heading into Saturday's SEC road matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
Nolan James Jr. Takes Control of Notre Dame Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 1:32 PM ETNotre Dame running back Nolan James Jr. should be one of the first names claimed off waivers after his workload exploded against Michigan State. James carried 26 times for 121 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for seven yards in the 27-10 win. Aneyas Williams received only nine carries for 25 yards, a major shift in a backfield that had been more unsettled entering the season. James is still rostered in just 5% of Yahoo leagues, and Purdue is next on the schedule. With the workload now moving heavily in his direction, James is a must-add who has legitimate long-term starting value rather than a one-week chase.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 1:27 PM ETKentucky running back CJ Baxter finally received the kind of workload fantasy managers were waiting for Saturday, carrying 19 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-21 win at Texas A&M. He also caught a 28-yard pass, giving him 20 touches and 115 yards from scrimmage. Baxter has four rushing touchdowns through three games, and the 19 carries represented his largest workload of the season. He is rostered in only 19% of Yahoo leagues, while South Alabama visits Kentucky next. Baxter should be treated as a priority pickup after the workload spike, with a chance to become a dependable longer-term fantasy option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 1:20 PM ETLouisville running back Keyjuan Brown forced his way into a bigger waiver-wire conversation Saturday, turning 10 carries into 163 yards and two touchdowns against SMU. Isaac Brown also received 10 carries and finished with 67 yards and a score, so this is not a backfield takeover yet. Keyjuan is averaging 12.8 yards per carry through three games and is rostered in only 31% of Yahoo leagues. He has earned a larger role, and Wake Forest comes to Louisville next. The split with Isaac keeps him from automatic-start territory for now, but Keyjuan's big-play ability makes him a high-upside pickup and one of the better running back stashes available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 1:10 PM ETNebraska running back Jamal Rule has done enough through three games to move beyond speculative waiver-wire territory. The freshman ran 15 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns against North Dakota, giving him 329 rushing yards and five scores on 38 carries this season. He has also caught four passes for 82 yards and another touchdown. Rule remains available in nearly half of Yahoo leagues despite producing in every game so far. Nebraska opens Big Ten play at Michigan State, which just allowed Notre Dame to rush for 161 yards. Rule has already earned weekly lineup consideration and should be treated as a must-add anywhere he is still sitting on waivers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:59 PM ETTexas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (foot) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Sam Houston, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Carter missed the Oregon State game with a sprained foot before returning Friday against Houston, when he caught two passes for 34 yards in the Red Raiders' 28-26 win. He had also played in the season opener, finishing with three catches for 28 yards against Abilene Christian. Carter caught 55 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns last season, so his status remains important for CFF managers at a thin position. Even if he is active Saturday, the lingering foot issue makes his workload difficult to project.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:50 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita put himself squarely into the waiver-wire conversation Saturday, completing 31 of 34 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns while adding a 30-yard rushing score against Northern Illinois. He now has 834 passing yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception through three games, with two more scores on the ground. Despite that production, RotoBaller noted that Fifita is rostered in just 7% of Yahoo leagues. Washington State is next after allowing Avery Johnson to throw three touchdown passes and Demond Williams Jr. to finish with 268 passing yards earlier this season. Fifita does not offer the rushing floor of some other waiver quarterbacks, but his efficiency and touchdown production make him a priority pickup who is worth holding beyond a one-week stream.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Michael Hawkins Jr. Is a Must-Add After Five-Touchdown Day
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:41 PM ETWest Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has moved well beyond streamer territory after accounting for all five Mountaineer touchdowns in Saturday's 38-27 win over Virginia. Hawkins completed 10 of 17 passes for 190 yards and two scores, then added 123 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He now has 477 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, 322 rushing yards and six rushing scores through three games without throwing an interception. RotoBaller already had Hawkins as a top-10 quarterback entering Week 3, yet he remains available in 95% of Yahoo leagues. Oklahoma State visits Morgantown next, but the rushing volume is what makes Hawkins such an appealing long-term play. He should be treated as a must-add and weekly CFF starter anywhere he is still available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Keelon Russell Emerging as Priority Waiver Pickup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:31 PM ETAlabama quarterback Keelon Russell made a strong case for a permanent spot on CFF rosters Saturday, completing 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns while adding 56 rushing yards and another score in a 50-36 win over Florida State. The 57-yard touchdown run was another reminder that his fantasy value is not tied only to the passing game after he also rushed for 86 yards and a score against East Carolina. Russell now has 764 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, 133 rushing yards and two rushing scores through three starts. South Carolina is next after allowing Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor to throw for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Russell should be viewed as a priority waiver pickup and long-term hold rather than a one-week streamer where he remains available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
AK Dear, Noah Rogers Available Against South Carolina
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:21 PM ETAlabama running back AK Dear (leg) and wide receiver Noah Rogers (knee) will both be available Saturday against South Carolina, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced Monday. Neither has played this season, though both dressed and warmed up before the Crimson Tide's win over Florida State. Dear has been out since suffering a lower-leg injury during Alabama's first fall scrimmage. He rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries as a freshman last season. Rogers has been working back from the knee injury he suffered during A-Day in April after transferring from NC State, where he caught 33 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. Both now have a chance to make their Alabama season debuts, though their initial workloads remain unclear.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
DeSean Bishop Expected to Play Against Texas
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:15 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop (hip) is expected to play Saturday against Texas, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Bishop suffered a hip injury in the Vols' 42-9 win over Kennesaw State, returned for two carries in the third quarter, then did not play again. He finished with nine carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. Bishop has rushed for 286 yards and four scores on 43 attempts through three games, including 147 yards and two touchdowns at Georgia Tech. His expected return is important for Tennessee's SEC opener, though Daune Morris has earned continued work after rushing for 214 yards over the past two games. How much Bishop handles against the Longhorns is still worth watching coming off the injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
LSU TE Trey'Dez Green On Crutches After Leaving Game vs. Mississippi
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 5:20 AM ETLSU tight end Trey'Dez Green left the game vs. No. 8 Mississippi in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 24. Green needed help to get off the field and was spotted on the LSU sideline in street clothes and on crutches later in the fourth quarter. Green led LSU with 60 receiving yards before he departed the game. Green appeared to injure his knee after being tackled on a 19-yard gain. No more news was given by LSU. Green should be considered questionable for LSU's game vs. Texas A&M next Saturday night. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel on X