Kenneth Walker With 178 Total Yards In Week 2 Win
Sep 21, 2026, 1:20 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker exploded for more than 175 total yards of offense for the second week in a row in the 33-30 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Walker handled 24 carries for 117 yards an caught six passes for 61 yards in the overtime win on Sunday night. Surpassing 100 yards on the ground was encouraging to see, but the real story of the game was Walker's passing game usage. The 25-year-old finished the game with six catches on 10 targets, trailing only Travis Kelce for the most targets on the team. Despite not finding the end zone in this game, Walker was still able to put forth a monster fantasy performance. Fantasy managers should be excited heading into next week's matchup on the road against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has been pitiful to start the year, allowing at least 27 points in each game and not earning a single sack. Walker should be in line for another massive game against an even easier matchup in Week 3. The Chiefs running back should be viewed as high-end RB1 moving forward.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Drake Maye Picked Off in Another Shaky Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 1:19 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 14 of his 22 pass attempts for 208 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also rushed for 17 yards and took three sacks. The Patriots pulled off the victory on Sunday, but that doesn't erase the fact that it has been an ugly two weeks for Maye so far this season. He has gone from being the MVP runner-up and AFC champion last year to a highly underperforming quarterback through two games in 2026. Thus far, he has just 386 passing yards, one passing touchdown, four interceptions, and six sacks. If there's any sort of defense for Maye, it's that he has played against two very talented defenses in the Seahawks and Steelers. He'll get a slightly softer matchup with shootout potential next week against the Jaguars, but his track record so far this year has dropped him to the low-end QB1 or high-end QB2 range.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Mahomes Explodes For 382 Yards In Overtime Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 1:12 AM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned back the clock and pulled out a vintage performance in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Mahomes completed 32 of his 47 pass attempts (68%) for 382 yards and three touchdowns while adding 17 yards on two rushes. The 30-year-old made it abundantly clear that his injury concerns are behind him as he matched the scoring output of a strong Colts offense. Mahomes will look to build on this success next week on the road against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has allowed at least 27 points in each game to start the season, so Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City offense should have no trouble enforcing their will. The superstar quarterback looks to be at the helm of the best Chiefs offense in years, which is a scary proposition for the rest of the league. Mahomes should be firmly in the QB1 conversation moving forward following this performance.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tre Tucker Explodes Beyond the Century Mark in Week 2 Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 1:10 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker caught five of his seven targets for 119 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The highlight of his game was a 40-yard touchdown catch that broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter. Tucker stepped up as one of Kirk Cousins' favorite targets with Brock Bowers (knee) sidelined, ultimately leading the team in catches and receiving yards. This performance was all the more impressive when you consider that Tucker played just 58% of the offensive snaps, down 13 percentage points from Week 1. It's too early to tell if Tucker will remain a productive fantasy starter when Bowers presumably returns to the lineup in Week 3 against the Saints. For now, he's a low-end WR3/flex with a high ceiling but low floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Quentin Johnston Produces Another Low Catch Rate in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 1:02 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston caught just one of his five targets for seven yards during Sunday's Week 2 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. For the second week in a row, Johnston handled a respectable target share but couldn't convert his opportunities into production. Through two games, he now has three catches on 11 targets, which translates to an astoundingly low 27.2% catch rate. The TCU product has taken a backseat to Ladd McConkey on offense, as expected, and he has also been less productive than Tre' Harris so far. Purely based on volume alone, we'd expect Johnston to bounce back as a low-end WR3/flex. However, the low catch rate is certainly worrisome. He's not a must-start fantasy receiver for Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle's Fantasy Performance Carried by Enormous Second Half
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 12:56 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle caught all four of his targets for 80 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. Kittle had a quiet Week 1 performance while handling a limited workload due to injury, and it looked like he was headed for another dud after finishing the first half of Sunday's game without a target. However, he broke out in the second half, catching all four of his passes despite the 49ers having a sizable lead. The big second half allowed Kittle to finish as the 49ers' leading receiver in terms of yardage, and he tied for the team-high in receptions. The veteran tight end is a candidate to finish as a top-five fantasy scorer in any given week, but he has a particularly high ceiling going forward with wide receivers De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Mike Evans (hip), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) all dealing with injuries.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremiyah Love Crashes Back Down to Earth in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 12:45 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love had a relatively disappointing performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, rushing for just 29 yards on nine carries. He also caught all three of his targets for 16 receiving yards. The rookie had a very impressive debut in Week 1, so managers were surely frustrated to see him take an enormous step backward in his second pro game. The good news is that the Seahawks have a spectacular run defense, so this low volume and inefficiency isn't expected to become the norm. The bad news is that it might take a little while for him to get back on track, as he moves on to play against the 49ers in Week 3. The Niners also have a strong run defense, limiting both Kyren Williams and De'Von Achane to 3.7 yards per carry in back-to-back weeks. Love is a low-end RB2 in fantasy football for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Delivers Three Touchdowns in Enormous Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 12:37 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught nine of his 11 targets for 155 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Smith-Njigba was spectacular in the victory, offering top-tier production for backup quarterback Drew Lock in the absence of Sam Darnold (glute). The 24-year-old looks well on his way to ranking as the overall WR1 in PPR leagues this season, and he could defend his title as the Offensive Player of the Year. Through two games, he has 17 catches, 277 yards, and four touchdowns. Not only should managers be excited that Smith-Njigba has been playing so well, but also that he has been able to produce as a WR1 even with Lock as his quarterback. He remains a high-end WR1 every week, including Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Loses Backfield Work in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 12:18 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 43 yards on six carries during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also caught one of his two targets for three receiving yards. Stevenson's volume diminished this week with TreVeyon Henderson back in the mix. Henderson had 10 more carries than Stevenson and played 13 more snaps, revealing plenty of information about this backfield dynamic. Despite some expectations that Stevenson and Henderson would have relatively even snap shares, there was clearly a preference for the latter on Sunday afternoon. All signs point to a similar split in Week 3, dropping Stevenson outside the top-36 running back range for fantasy football. He can be benched in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DeVonta Smith Looks Like True WR1 in Philly in Week 2 Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 12:09 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was a disappointment in the season-opening win over the division-rival Washington Commanders, catching three of his six targets for 53 yards. It was his first game as the team's true WR1 in 2026 with A.J. Brown no longer in the picture. But Smith performed much more like a true No. 1 wideout for the Eagles in a near-loss on the road to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. The 27-year-old had team highs across the board in catches (10), targets (13), receiving yards (117), and his first touchdown of the year in the 24-20 victory in Tennessee. It should have fantasy managers much more confident that Smith can reach a higher ceiling in the Eagles' new-look offense this year. In Week 3, Smith and the Eagles will travel to Chicago to take on a Bears team that might have just lost their starting QB for the foreseeable future. The Bears almost allowed a 40 spot to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Smith will be a must-start in fantasy football leagues next weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL.com
Oronde Gadsden Finds the End Zone in Week 2 Loss
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 20, 2026, 11:49 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden caught his two targets for 18 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's devastating 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 23-year-old salvages his Week 2 outing by catching Justin Herbert's lone passing touchdown. However, Gadsden could see a slight bump in his fantasy value if David Njoku (knee) and Charlie Kolar (forearm) miss time. Both tight ends left the game early with their injuries and did not return. The severity of the injuries for Njoku and Kolar is something to monitor over the next few days. Through two games, Gadsden has caught all four of his targets for 50 yards and one touchdown. Gadsden has had a slow start to his sophomore campaign due to limited targets in a crowded offense. Gadsden and the Chargers will head on the road for the first time this season to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN
CeeDee Lamb Reaffirms His WR1 Status In Dominant Fashion
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 20, 2026, 11:43 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reaffirmed his star status against the Washington Commanders by catching eight of his nine targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns in his team's blowout win. The Cowboys crushed their divisional rival 37-20 behind quarterback Dak Prescott's four passing touchdowns. Lamb racked up 35.3 PPR fantasy points and looked a lot more like his old self. Last season, he was clearly hampered by the high-ankle sprain he suffered early in the year. It was enough to fool many into thinking that WR George Pickens had taken over the de facto WR1 role. But Lamb showed why he'll finish his career as one of the best wideouts in Cowboys history with one of his best performances as a pro. Lamb will yet again be a must-start, elite WR1 in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. They present a tougher defensive challenge, but No. 88 is one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL, and he'll be up to the task.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Tre' Harris Leads Chargers in Receiving Yards in Week 2 Loss
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 20, 2026, 11:40 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris caught one of his three targets for 53 yards in Sunday's devastating 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old had the Chargers' top play of the day on a critical third down that put the team in the red zone. The 53-yard play was a glimpse of Harris' big-play upside he possesses. However, the Ole Miss product continues to operate as the team's WR3 behind Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. Through two weeks, Harris has caught four of his nine targets and has no touchdowns. He will remain an intriguing fantasy receiver in deep leagues but should remain off fantasy radars in standard-sized leagues. Harris and the Chargers will head on the road for the first time this season to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN
Ladd McConkey Guts Out Three Catches in Week 2 Loss
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 20, 2026, 11:38 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey (ribs) caught all three of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's devastating 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old was questionable heading into the matchup with a rib injury he sustained after a hard hit in Week 1. McConkey wore a flak jacket under his uniform for extra protection. However, McConkey still took a dip in targets, likely due to his injury after being the focal point of the offense in the season opener. Through two games, he has caught eight of his 10 targets for 117 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, McConkey will be battling this rib injury for an extended period of time and will cap his fantasy ceiling moving forward. McConkey and the Chargers will head on the road for the first time this season to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN
Dak Prescott Dumps Four Passing TDs On Commanders In Week 2 Win
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 20, 2026, 11:34 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shook off the rust that plagued him in Week 1 to dominate the divisional-rival Washington Commanders at home. Prescott slung two touchdowns each to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson, racking up 279 yards through the air in the process. He added four carries for 26 yards on the ground for a fantasy football finish of 29.8 PPR points. The Commanders have long struggled on defense, with their secondary and linebackers being a particular point of weakness. Prescott confirmed his status as an elite draft pick in superflex and six-point passing touchdown fantasy leagues, and Dallas' offense hummed with efficiency. While this was one of their softer matchups, it was still encouraging from a season-long potential standpoint to see them work well. Next week presents a greater challenge against the Baltimore Ravens, though they'll get to play that game at home, which helps. The Ravens also just lost to the New Orleans Saints, so Dallas may be able to poke some holes in their defense. Prescott will be a QB1 in fantasy football for that matchup.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Keaton Mitchell Sees Six Touches in Week 2 Loss
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 20, 2026, 11:34 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell had five carries for 24 yards in Sunday's devastating 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old also caught his lone target for 15 yards. Mitchell was one of Mike McDaniel's players he campaigned for during free agency; however, he has seen minimal touches translate into no fantasy success. Through two games, he has totaled nine carries for 33 yards and zero touchdowns. Mitchell has the speed and the explosiveness to be fantasy-relevant on limited touches, but he has yet to produce a carry over 12 yards. The East Carolina product should remain out of fantasy lineups in Week 3 as the team travels to Buffalo.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN
Omarion Hampton Has Bounce-Back Performance in Week 2 Loss
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 20, 2026, 11:30 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton had 23 carries for 94 yards, a touchdown, and a fumble in Sunday's devastating 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 23-year-old also caught both of his targets for 21 yards. After struggling in Week 1, Hampton bounced back with an 18.5 PPR-point performance that will likely place him among the top-8 running backs this week. Hampton saw a slight uptick in usage in the Chargers' passing game this week, which boosts his fantasy production for the rest of the season if he continues to get touches through the air. Through two weeks, Hampton has totaled 35 carries for 137 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The panic meter spiked for the Chargers after dropping their first two games, but Hampton can still be a valuable fantasy asset if he continues to get a lot of volume. Hampton and the Chargers will head on the road for the first time this season to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN
Justin Herbert Continues His Struggles in Week 2 Loss
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 20, 2026, 11:25 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert went 15-for-27 for 192 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in his team's devastating 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert also had three carries for two yards while putting the ball on the turf three times, but it didn't result in any turnovers. The panic meter has spiked for the Chargers after dropping to 0-2 after being heavy favorites to open the year. To make matters worse, the team is gearing up to face the hardest seven-game stretch and likely will not be the favorite in a matchup until they face the New York Jets in Week 11. Through two weeks, Herbert is 32-for-54 (59%) for 401 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and is outside the top 20 quarterbacks in fantasy points. Herbert and the Chargers will attempt to get their season on track at Buffalo in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN
X-Rays Come Back Negative on Alec Pierce's Heel
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 11:17 PM ETX-rays on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce's injured heel came back negative on Sunday evening, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Pierce will be further evaluated on Monday. Pierce's left heel has been bothering him of late, and he looked to be in quite a bit of pain before leaving the Sunday night game early on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, Pierce had to be carted to the locker room and was quickly ruled out after that. Before leaving, he caught his only target for 11 yards, so he was yet again a disappointment for fantasy managers in Week 2. It is good news that X-rays came back negative, but it does not mean that Pierce will be ready to play in Week 3 against the division-rival Houston Texans next Sunday. Pierce is a big-play threat when healthy, but he has not really been healthy since having cleanup surgery on his ankle back in the spring. If he misses time going forward, Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren will be the biggest beneficiaries in the passing game. Veteran Keenan Allen could play a bigger role as well, but he is also facing a potential suspension for an off-the-field legal issue.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Luther Burden III Continues Sluggish Start
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 10:52 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III came into the season hyped as a breakout candidate, but he's off to a slow start. Burden hauled in five receptions for 63 yards in the season opener, but he did worse on Sunday. The second-year wideout finished with three receptions on seven targets for 32 yards in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears also potentially lost quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) for a period of time, so that's going to impact Burden's value as well. The 22-year-old wideout is not trending in the right direction heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Bryce Young is Brilliant in Week 2 Victory
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 10:41 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young tossed three touchdowns in the season opener and decided he wanted to do it again next week. On Sunday, Young and this Panthers offense had really no issues against this Atlanta Falcons defense. Young completed 23-of-36 passing attempts for 287 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win. The 25-year-old tossed a three-yard touchdown to running back Chuba Hubbard, and the other two scores went to tight end Darren Waller. It's tough to believe that Young has nearly 650 passing yards and six touchdowns heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Young is going to be a popular waiver wire pickup after back-to-back three-touchdown performances.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN