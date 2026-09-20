Keaton Mitchell Sees Six Touches in Week 2 Loss
Sep 20, 2026, 11:34 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell had five carries for 24 yards in Sunday's devastating 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old also caught his lone target for 15 yards. Mitchell was one of Mike McDaniel's players he campaigned for during free agency; however, he has seen minimal touches translate into no fantasy success. Through two games, he has totaled nine carries for 33 yards and zero touchdowns. Mitchell has the speed and the explosiveness to be fantasy-relevant on limited touches, but he has yet to produce a carry over 12 yards. The East Carolina product should remain out of fantasy lineups in Week 3 as the team travels to Buffalo.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Dak Prescott Dumps 4 Passing Touchdowns On Commanders In Week 2 Win
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 20, 2026, 11:34 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shook off the rust that plagued him in Week 1 to dominate the divisional rival Washington Commanders at home. Prescott slung two touchdowns each to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson, racking up 279 yards through the air in the process. He added four carries for 26 yards on the ground for a fantasy football finish of 29.8 PPR points. The Commanders have long struggled on defense, with their secondary and linebackers being a particular point of weakness. Prescott confirmed his status as an elite draft pick in superflex and six-point passing touchdown fantasy leagues, and Dallas' offense hummed with efficiency. While this was one of their softer matchups, it was still encouraging from a season-long potential standpoint to see them work well. Next week presents a greater challenge against the Baltimore Ravens, though they'll get to play that game at home, which helps. The Ravens also just lost to the New Orleans Saints, so Dallas may be able to poke some holes in their defense. Prescott will be a QB1 in fantasy football for that matchup.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Omarion Hampton Has Bounce-Back Performance in Week 2 Loss
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 20, 2026, 11:30 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton had 23 carries for 94 yards, a touchdown, and a fumble in Sunday's devastating 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 23-year-old also caught both of his targets for 21 yards. After struggling in Week 1, Hampton bounced back with an 18.5 PPR-point performance that will likely place him among the top-8 running backs this week. Hampton saw a slight uptick in usage in the Chargers' passing game this week, which boosts his fantasy production for the rest of the season if he continues to get touches through the air. Through two weeks, Hampton has totaled 35 carries for 137 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The panic meter spiked for the Chargers after dropping their first two games, but Hampton can still be a valuable fantasy asset if he continues to get a lot of volume. Hampton and the Chargers will head on the road for the first time this season to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN
Justin Herbert Continues His Struggles in Week 2 Loss
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 20, 2026, 11:25 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert went 15-for-27 for 192 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in his team's devastating 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert also had three carries for two yards while putting the ball on the turf three times, but it didn't result in any turnovers. The panic meter has spiked for the Chargers after dropping to 0-2 after being heavy favorites to open the year. To make matters worse, the team is gearing up to face the hardest seven-game stretch and likely will not be the favorite in a matchup until they face the New York Jets in Week 11. Through two weeks, Herbert is 32-for-54 (59%) for 401 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and is outside the top 20 quarterbacks in fantasy points. Herbert and the Chargers will attempt to get their season on track at Buffalo in Week 3.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN
X-Rays Come Back Negative on Alec Pierce's Heel
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 11:17 PM ETX-rays on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce's injured heel came back negative on Sunday evening, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Pierce will be further evaluated on Monday. Pierce's left heel has been bothering him of late, and he looked to be in quite a bit of pain before leaving the Sunday night game early on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, Pierce had to be carted to the locker room and was quickly ruled out after that. Before leaving, he caught his only target for 11 yards, so he was yet again a disappointment for fantasy managers in Week 2. It is good news that X-rays came back negative, but it does not mean that Pierce will be ready to play in Week 3 against the division-rival Houston Texans next Sunday. Pierce is a big-play threat when healthy, but he has not really been healthy since having cleanup surgery on his ankle back in the spring. If he misses time going forward, Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren will be the biggest beneficiaries in the passing game. Veteran Keenan Allen could play a bigger role as well, but he is also facing a potential suspension for an off-the-field legal issue.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Luther Burden III Continues Sluggish Start
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 10:52 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III came into the season hyped as a breakout candidate, but he's off to a slow start. Burden hauled in five receptions for 63 yards in the season opener, but he did worse on Sunday. The second-year wideout finished with three receptions on seven targets for 32 yards in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears also potentially lost quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) for a period of time, so that's going to impact Burden's value as well. The 22-year-old wideout is not trending in the right direction heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Bryce Young is Brilliant in Week 2 Victory
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 10:41 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young tossed three touchdowns in the season opener and decided he wanted to do it again next week. On Sunday, Young and this Panthers offense had really no issues against this Atlanta Falcons defense. Young completed 23-of-36 passing attempts for 287 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win. The 25-year-old tossed a three-yard touchdown to running back Chuba Hubbard, and the other two scores went to tight end Darren Waller. It's tough to believe that Young has nearly 650 passing yards and six touchdowns heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Young is going to be a popular waiver wire pickup after back-to-back three-touchdown performances.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Marvin Harrison Jr. is Held Without a Reception
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 10:32 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was hopeful for a bounce-back performance after posting a dud in the season opener. Somehow, Harrison posted a worse performance during this Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Harrison was held without a reception on one target during the blowout loss. The Cardinals were getting crushed in this game, and somehow Harrison still didn't get involved, even in garbage time. It's clear that quarterback Jacoby Brissett prefers his other options in Trey McBride and Michael Wilson. Fantasy managers should have little faith that Harrison is going to offer any significant value against the San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jonah Coleman Makes a Splash in Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 10:24 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman saw an expanded role in the backfield in Week 2. Fellow back RJ Harvey (hamstring) was inactive this weekend, which gave Coleman a chance to step up and prove himself. Coleman did a nice job filling in during Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie back rushed 10 times for 39 yards and found the end zone for the first time in his career. Coleman also secured all three of his targets for 19 yards in the victory. J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) was forced to exit this game in the second half due to an injury. Coleman might find himself as the lead back heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year-old is going to be a popular waiver wire addition after this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Derwin James Jr. Suffers Broken Finger
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 10:15 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James Jr. (finger) was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. James suffered a broken pinky finger during the first quarter of Sunday's contest, per Kris Rhim. He recorded seven tackles before leaving the contest. It sounds like James wants to play with a cast on his hand moving forward. His absence from his secondary would certainly be a significant hit to the Chargers' defense. They certainly felt his absence during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Tony Jefferson is a candidate to see increased playing time if James misses time.--Andy Webb
Source: Kris Rhim
Demarcus Robinson Believed to Have Suffered a High-Ankle Sprain
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 10:09 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) may have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 35-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Robinson exited the game in the second quarter while the 49ers led the Dolphins 7-3. Robinson was spotted limping off the field, and he was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. The 49ers originally deemed Robinson questionable to return, but if the injury is indeed a high-ankle sprain, his status for Week 3 and moving forward is in serious doubt. Robinson finished his day with three receptions for 34 yards. The 49ers are already dealing with an injury to rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, who is on IR with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Mike Evans (hip) exited Sunday's game with a hip injury, but he is expected to be fine. If Robinson misses more time, and with Stribling already out, the 49ers will have to rely on tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, and wide receivers Evans (if healthy), Deebo Samuel, Jacob Cowing, and others.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Vic Tafur - The Athletic
Steelers Plan to Pare Down the Playbook for Aaron Rodgers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 9:50 PM ETFollowing a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy hinted at paring down the playbook for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. "If it's not clean, you cut the volume down," McCarthy said. "We're not clean on offense, so the volume's getting cut down. ... We've got a quarterback that could play with any volume of game plan, but at the end of the day, it's a team game." Rodgers finished Sunday's loss by completing 23 out of 39 passes (59%) for 187 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception. He was also sacked four times. The Steelers tallied just 235 total yards on the day and never led against the Patriots. Rodgers, a 42-year-old veteran and multi-time NFL MVP, plans to retire following the 2026 season. He can safely stay out of lineups and on the waiver wire right now.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Mike DeFabo - The Athletic
Jaylen Wright Suffers Neck Injury Against 49ers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 9:42 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (neck) exited Sunday's 35-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a neck stinger he suffered in the first half. The Dolphins designated Wright's status as questionable, but he did not appear to return to the game. Following the loss, Miami head coach Jeff Hafley said that he did not have an update on Wright, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Wright finished his day with two carries for 11 yards. He was not targeted in the passing game. As expected, De'Von Achane led the Dolphins in rushing with 20 carries for 74 yards, while adding three receptions for 19 yards. Ollie Gordon II saw three carries for seven yards and is the name to watch for a slight uptick in usage should Wright miss any time.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Miami Dolphins
Alec Pierce Will Not Return Against Chiefs with Heel Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 9:27 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) will not return to the Sunday Night Football Game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a heel injury he suffered in the first half, as the team downgraded him from questionable to out. According to James Boyd of The Athletic, Pierce was carted off the field and went back to the locker room. It appeared that Pierce was not able to walk on it. Pierce caught his lone target for 11 yards before exiting. The Colts will rely on wide receivers Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, and Laquon Treadwell, and tight end Tyler Warren, among others, while Pierce is out.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Brock Bowers Was "Very Close" to Playing in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 9:17 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was "very close" to playing in Week 2, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers was inactive for the second consecutive week, sitting out the Raiders' 26-14 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Bowers underwent a meniscus trim in his left knee on Sept. 8. Bowers did log a limited practice session on Friday and had a doubtful designation ahead of Sunday's game with the Chargers, but he was ultimately ruled out. The fact that Bowers was able to get a limited session in recently and Kubiak saying he was close to playing are all positive signs, but the Raiders appear to be approaching the situation with caution. It is not out of the realm of possibility that Bowers plays in Week 3 on the road against the New Orleans Saints, but it is something to monitor. If Bowers remains out, fellow tight end Michael Mayer will continue to benefit in his absence.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Ryan McFadden - ESPN
Sam Darnold is Ahead of Schedule
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 8:57 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is ahead of schedule in his recovery process. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold could return to practice this upcoming week, per Curtis Crabtree. He continued by saying that the timetable for Darnold has shifted quite drastically. If everything goes right, Darnold could be back under center for the Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Darnold was injured during the opening drive of the season and hasn't played since then. Drew Lock has led the team to a 2-0 start, but Darnold will replace him once he's healthy enough to play.--Andy Webb
Source: Curtis Crabtree
Bears "Optimistic" That Caleb Williams Avoided Severe Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 8:49 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) suffered a non-contact injury to his right hamstring during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams was in visible pain and needed to be carted off the field. While riding off on the cart to the trainer's room, Williams had a towel over his head and appeared to be crying. He will undergo further imaging on Monday, but the Bears believe that Williams has avoided a significant injury, per NBC. The organization is hopeful it's only a Grade 1 hamstring injury, which likely wouldn't require a lengthy absence. If Williams misses time, backup Tyson Bagent would be in line to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, which would be a massive downgrade for the entire Bears offense against a strong defense.--Andy Webb
Source: NBC
Jadarian Price's X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 8:35 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was removed during the second half of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Head coach Mike Macdonald said the X-rays came back negative on Price, Curtis Crabtree reports. Price rushed the ball 13 times for 52 yards, while hauling in one reception for eight yards. It remains to be seen if Price will miss any time from this injury. Emanuel Wilson rushed for a team-high 92 yards in the win over the Cardinals. He could be looking at an expanded role during the Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. UPDATE: The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports that Price will have more tests on Monday, but there is optimism that the rookie avoided a significant injury.--Andy Webb
Source: Curtis Crabtree
Jayden Daniels Suffers Dislocated Left Elbow
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 8:24 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) was carted off the field during the first half of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Daniels sustained a dislocated left elbow while attempting to prevent himself from falling on the final play of the first half. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed the injury, but said there's no fracture, per Tashan Reed. Before leaving, Daniels completed 11-of-17 passing attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also added 69 additional yards on the ground on seven rushing attempts. The Commanders haven't given a timetable for Daniels yet, but he'll likely miss some time. Marcus Mariota is in line to take over under center going forward.--Andy Webb
Source: Tashan Reed
Mike Evans Believed to Be "Fine" After Suffering Hip Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 8:18 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is "fine" after he suffered a hip injury in the fourth quarter of San Francisco's 35-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Evans finished the game by catching all three of his targets for 54 yards. Evans' 54 yards was second on the team in receiving yards to tight end George Kittle, who caught four balls for 80 yards and a touchdown. With Evans' injury happening in the fourth quarter and the game well in the 49ers' control, it seemed to be more of a cautionary move to keep Evans out. Meanwhile, fellow San Francisco wideout Demarcus Robinson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, according to Tafur. Keep a close eye on how things work out for the 49ers' wide receiver group throughout the practice week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Vic Tafur - The Athletic
Caleb Douglas Suffers Ankle Injury, in Boot After the Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 8:13 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) was removed during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. He was pulled out in the fourth quarter and didn't return with the game already being a blowout. Douglas was seen leaving the locker room with a boot on his right leg, according to Omar Kelly. The hope is that the boot is precautionary, but fantasy managers should know more information soon. Douglas was impressive during his NFL debut, but posted a dud in Week 2. He finished with two receptions on three targets for 19 yards. Malik Washington and Chris Bell are likely to see expanded roles in the receiving game if Douglas is forced to miss time.--Andy Webb
Source: Omar Kelly