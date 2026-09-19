Dylan Stewart Set to Make Season Debut
Sep 19, 2026, 11:08 AM ETSouth Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart will make his season debut after he was removed from the SEC availability report before Saturday's game against Mississippi State. "Remains to be seen what Stewart's usage will look like," posted On3's Pete Nakos to X. Stewart has been a pass-rushing stalwart for the Gamecocks the past two seasons, which he has finished with 11 sacks. In Week 3, the South Carolina defense will take on a Bulldogs' offense that has allowed just one sack through the first two games of the season. The South Carolina pass rush is coming off a solid performance in a win over Towson, during which it recorded four sacks.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos/On3
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Eric Singleton Jr. a Game-Time Decision
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 19, 2026, 10:53 AM ETFlorida wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (ankle) will dress and go through warm-ups before being a game-time decision as the Gators get set to take on Auburn, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Singleton is an Auburn transfer who recorded 58 receptions for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 14 carries for 61 yards with the Tigers in 2025. He has yet to take the field as a Gator. Singleton Jr. is RotoBaller's 112th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 6.1 fantasy points if he is healthy enough to suit up. Auburn has allowed opponents to pass for 252 yards per game through its first two matchups of the year.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos/On3
Darius Taylor Out for Minnesota
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 19, 2026, 10:38 AM ETRunning back Darius Taylor will miss Minnesota's Week 3 matchup with Akron on Saturday due to a lower-body injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thames. Per Thames, Taylor went through a medical warm-up in the hours leading up to the game, and it has been determined that he will be sidelined against the Zips. The Gophers' running back has led the way out of the Minnesota backfield, carrying the ball 20 times for 71 yards and three touchdowns through his team's first two games of the season. He has also recorded four receptions for 36 yards. Without Taylor, who is RotoBaller's RB15, the Gophers will likely turn to TJ Thomas, who has totaled 10 carries for 51 yards, along with six receptions for 63 yards, as their second option out of the backfield.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel/ESPN
Jason Wright to Start for Buffalo
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 19, 2026, 10:27 AM ETUniversity of Buffalo will start sophomore quarterback Jason Wright against No. 14 Penn State on Saturday, as Elijah Holmes deals with a knee injury that will prevent him from dressing against the Nittany Lions. Wright entered the Bulls' Week 2 game against Florida International and completed 13 of 27 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing an interception. He was sacked twice. Wright is a dual-threat quarterback, but was limited to -3 yards rushing on two attempts against FIU last week. While redshirting last season, he carried the ball 15 times for 43 yards. Buffalo takes on a Nittany Lions defense this week that has allowed just 105 yards passing per game and nine total points through two games.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thames/ESPN
Melkart Abou Jaoude Out Against Clemson
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 19, 2026, 10:20 AM ETNorth Carolina defensive end Melkart Abou Jaoude (hand, wrist) is out for North Carolina's Week 3 matchup with Clemson, according to the ACC availability report. Abou Jaoude was initially listed as questionable due to a hand/wrist injury he sustained during the Tar Heels' Week 0 win over TCU, but he will not play against the Tigers on Saturday. Abou Jaoude is considered North Carolina's top defender after he led the ACC in sacks a season ago with 10.5. During the win over the Horned Frogs, he recorded four tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. North Carolina is the No. 40-ranked defense in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Sam Leavitt Off the Injury Report
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 19, 2026, 10:10 AM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (undisclosed) has gone from doubtful to questionable to off the injury report entirely as the Tigers prepare for a heated rivalry matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday night. Leavitt did not practice on Wednesday, but followed that up by participating in a Thursday walkthrough before he was removed from the SEC Availability Report on Friday, clearing him for action against Ole Miss. Leavitt is RotoBaller's 3rd-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 30.6 points against the Rebels. Through two games, the Arizona State transfer has completed 62.1% of his passes for 574 yards and two touchdowns. He has also carried the ball 23 times for 135 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Ole Miss has allowed 243 yards passing per game through two weeks.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 18, 2026, 4:29 PM ETUSC sophomore running back King Miller has taken control of the backfield ahead of Waymond Jordan so far this season, rushing 48 times for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Miller and the Trojans host Rutgers on Saturday, a team that is giving up 175 rushing yards and 32.5 points per game so far this season. Miller will have plenty of opportunities to get into the endzone, and should be in all lineups this week as a high-floor, high-ceiling play.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 18, 2026, 4:26 PM ETHouston wide receiver Amare Thomas has been a fantasy stud since breaking out a season ago, and is once again well on his way to another dominant campaign with 11 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Thomas slowed down a bit last week, only catching three passes, but was pulled early in a 77-6 win over Southern. The matchup is not easy as Houston travels to play Texas Tech on the road at night, but Thomas should still have plenty of opportunities to get the ball. As Conner Weigman's go-to option, he should have a safe floor in this one. After all, Oregon State receiver Jesse Legree did just torch the Red Raiders for 240 yards and two scores a week ago.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 18, 2026, 4:21 PM ETOle Miss super-senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will have all eyes on his massive Week 3 matchup as LSU comes to Oxford. Chambliss has not disappointed thus far from a fantasy perspective, throwing for 561 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 62 yards and a score. The nation will be watching the talented quarterback on Saturday night in what is expected to be a high-scoring shootout between two explosive offenses. Chambliss not only provides a high fantasy ceiling this week, but also has the opportunity to play his way into the Heisman conversation with a strong showing.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 18, 2026, 4:17 PM ETOle Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander has stepped into the vacated WR1 role so far this season, and has been a natural fit. Alexander leads the team with 13 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns, offering the explosive ability to take the ball to the endzone every time he touches it. As Trinidad Chambliss' go-to option, Alexander boasts a high ceiling in Week 3's matchup with LSU. The newfound rivalry is expected to be a high-scoring game, and Alexander should see his fair share of targets. He should be in all lineups this week.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 18, 2026, 4:13 PM ETTexas true freshman running back Derrek Cooper (ankle) will be back in action this week after missing last week's win over Ohio State. Cooper carried the ball twice for six yards in his debut, and may see a lot more action this week as the Longhorns host UTSA. He is behind stars Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown on the depth chart, but as long as the game gets out of hand as it should, Cooper could see a fair share of run. Standing 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, he has been touted as the future of Texas' backfield.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 18, 2026, 4:04 PM ETAlabama running back AK Dear (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against Florida State. Dear has not played yet this season, as he suffered the ankle injury in a preseason scrimmage. In his absence, the backfield has been a committee between Daniel Hill, EJ Crowell, and Trae'shawn Brown. The return of Dear should only make the running game more of a committee, muddying the situation from a fantasy perspective.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 18, 2026, 4:00 PM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (undisclosed) has been upgraded to questionable on the latest SEC injury report. Leavitt was initially listed as doubtful ahead of the Ole Miss game, shocking the college football world, but has since been upgraded. He participated in Thursday's walkthrough, and it appears unlikely that he will miss the game. If for some reason Leavitt can't go, either freshman Husan Longstreet or sophomore Landen Clark would get the nod for the big-time SEC opener. Even former Tigers' head coach Nick Saban chimed in on the situation, stating that "If I was a betting man, I would say there's absolutely nothing wrong with Sam Leavitt. So, I would be psychologically telling the defensive players that this doesn't matter."--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 18, 2026, 3:55 PM ETTexas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos is reportedly set for a larger role on Friday night as the Red Raiders host Houston in the Big 12 opener. Castellanos was a late addition to the roster, joining the team just ahead of the season after gaining a fifth season of eligibility. He has served as Will Hammond's backup, and was involved around the goal line in last weekend's win over Oregon State. Castellanos completed an eight yard pass for a touchdown, and ran five times for 15 yards and a score. The former Boston College and Florida State quarterback should continue to see his usage go up.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 17, 2026, 4:10 PM ETStar freshman WR and punt returner Trent Mosley will miss multiple games with a knee injury, USC announced on Thursday. USC faces Rutgers this week, Oregon the week after, and Washington after that. There is no current timetable for Mosley's return, but he could be out for the Penn State game as well on October 10 before USC's bye on October 17. Mosley has 13 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns in USC's first three games. He also returned a punt for a touchdown. Star WR Tanook Hines returned last week. Expect North Carolina State transfer Terrell Anderson to take on a larger role with Mosley out. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Zenitz on X
Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Sep 17, 2026, 3:01 PM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (shoulder) took part in the team's Thursday walkthrough practice after being limited on Wednesday. The Arizona State transfer was listed as doubtful on Wednesday for the Week 3 meeting against Ole Miss due to a shoulder injury, but many have speculated that Tigers' head coach, Lane Kiffin, is exaggerating his injury in an act of gamesmanship. In what has been circled as a potential game of the year candidate as Kiffin returns to Oxford, Leavitt's status is worth monitoring up until Saturday. In his first two games with the program against Clemson and Louisiana Tech, Leavitt has thrown for 574 yards, rushed for 135 yards, thrown four interceptions, and scored seven total touchdowns. If Leavitt is truly at risk of missing the SEC opener, Landen Clark or Husan Longstreet will occupy the QB1 role on Saturday.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos
DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Sep 17, 2026, 12:24 PM ETBaylor quarterback DJ Lagway (ankle) is considered doubtful to play in the Week 3 matchup against Louisiana Tech, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The former Florida quarterback missed last week's game after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 1 loss to Auburn, and with Baylor heading into another favorable matchup, it looks like he will sit out another week. Nate Bennett is in line for another start after throwing for 314 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions last week against Prairie View A&M. The Bears open Big 12 play in Week 4 against Colorado, and we could see Lagway return to action for that matchup with the Buffaloes.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Sep 17, 2026, 12:14 PM ETAccording to On'3 Pete Nakos, there is still no timetable for Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy (leg) to return to practice or game action. After suffering a gunshot wound this offseason, the recent hope had been that he could return by mid-October, but the team continues to work with him, and his status is still up in the air. Hardy has been one of the best running backs in college football since his freshman season at ULM, totaling 493 carries, 3,000 rushing yards, and 29 rushing touchdowns across 25 games with the Warhawks and Tigers. In his absence, Jamal Roberts has been in the RB1 role, rushing 41 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Xai'Shaun Edwards has also been involved, handling 19 touches for 104 yards and one score through the first two weeks of the season. It remains to be seen if and when Hardy will play in 2026.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos
Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 17, 2026, 10:32 AM ETGeorgia Tech running back Justice Haynes has RB2 upside in Week 3 against Mercer. Through two weeks, Haynes is the RB22 with 33 carries for 145 yards, one touchdown, and seven receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown. Haynes finished Week 2 as the RB6, logging a career-high six receptions against Tennessee; his previous career-high in receptions also came against Tennessee in 2024. Haynes is unlikely to see many targets against a Mercer team that DraftKings has as a 38.5-point underdog. Through three games, Mercer is allowing 137 rushing yards per game, though they have not faced any FBS teams. Last season, Haynes still put up solid RB1 production in a blowout win against CMU, rushing 14 times for 104 yards and one touchdown. The senior running back should get most of the team's carries in the first half and has a chance to eclipse 100 yards. RotoBaller has Haynes as the RB12 this week, and he should be started in all leagues.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 17, 2026, 9:50 AM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop should continue his top-10 running back season in Week 3 against Kennesaw State. Through two weeks, Bishop is the RB9 with 34 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.2 fantasy points per game. In Week 2, Bishop finished as the RB4 and scored 28.7 fantasy points with 20 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia Tech. Kennesaw State has been a relatively solid run defense this season, allowing 139.5 rushing yards per game; however, they have not faced an opponent of Tennessee's caliber. In Kennesaw State's only game last season against a ranked opponent, they allowed 313 rushing yards to eventual national champions Indiana. Tennessee is favored by 34.5 points in Week 3, so Bishop should see touches through the first three quarters. Bishop is RotoBaller's RB4 for Week 3, and he should be started in all formats.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 17, 2026, 9:47 AM ETTexas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (foot) and edge rusher Trey White (knee) are both game-time decisions for Friday's game against Houston. There is optimism around the availability of both star players, although a final decision on their status will not be made until after they warm up on Friday night. Carter missed last game and has three catches for 28 yards on the season. White has not played yet this season, but recorded 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons at San Diego State. The availability of both players would be a huge boost in the Big 12 opener.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel