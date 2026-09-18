Michael Pittman Jr. Questionable for Week 2
Sep 18, 2026, 3:47 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is listed as questionable for the team's Week 2 tilt on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Pittman was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday before he picked up DNP tags for the last two days. The 28-year-old former second-rounder from USC could end up being a game-time decision on Sunday, but if he plays, the Steelers could limit his snaps, making him a truly volatile WR4/flex play for fantasy managers in Week 2. Pittman made his debut with the Steelers in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons and caught a modest three passes on three targets for 58 yards without finding the end zone. DK Metcalf could be peppered with targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday if Pittman sits, which would make him basically a must-start in fantasy lineups. Behind Pittman, both Roman Wilson and rookie Germie Bernard would see bigger roles as well. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is becoming a more appealing TE2 streamer in fantasy, especially now that Pittman is banged up and could miss this weekend's game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
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Tee Higgins Poised For A Big Game In Week 2
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:15 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will take on the Houston Texans on the road this Sunday. Higgins had a mediocre performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, catching three passes for 59 yards. Higgins connected with quarterback Joe Burrow a few times, notably on a 29-yard reception, but couldn't find the end zone, finishing with just 8.9 points in PPR formats. While the performance was not a complete dud, it was not the type of game that fantasy managers expect from Higgins in a high-scoring game. In Higgins' career, he's been completely healthy for 76 games and in that span he's scored 45 touchdowns. That's good for 0.59 touchdowns per game when healthy, for context, future Hall of Fame WR Mike Evans has a career rate of 0.61 touchdowns per game. Higgins is among the best receivers in the league at finding pay dirt and he has a high chance to do so this Sunday in a game against the Texans with an over/under set at 46.5 points. The Texans just allowed the Bills to score 36 points against them in Week 1, so the Bengals should be able to score on them as well. Higgins is ranked WR22 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, placing him firmly in the WR2 discussion. Fantasy managers should expect a much better performance from Higgins in Week 2.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Zachariah Branch Seeing Minimal Role in Falcons Passing Game
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 4:12 PM ETAtlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch had a quiet day in his team's Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, failing to earn a single target. The 22-year-old saw most of his action on special teams, returning a kick and three punts but playing just 30% of Atlanta's offensive snaps. A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Branch may eventually work his way into a more consistent role in a Falcons' passing game that has little high-end talent at wide receiver outside of WR1 Drake London. However, Branch appears to be behind veteran wideouts Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus to begin his rookie season. Atlanta's passing game also currently has a major question mark at quarterback, with career backup Cooper Rush looking likely to get his second straight start in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. Branch remains an intriguing dynasty wideout, but he should be off the radar of redraft fantasy managers for the time being.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Ruled Out Against Bengals
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 4:10 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, according to Ari Meirov. Collins hurt his hamstring during Wednesday's practice and was limited before sitting out Thursday. He wasn't on the field Friday either. Testing reportedly showed a Grade 1 strain. Collins led Houston with seven catches on 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the opener against Buffalo, so there is plenty of work to replace. Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, and Jaylin Noel are all candidates for more opportunities. Noel had two catches for 53 yards last week, while Boutte caught one pass for 21 yards in his Texans debut. There isn't an obvious one-for-one replacement for Collins in this offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Ja'Marr Chase Ready To Bounce Back Against Houston
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 18, 2026, 4:07 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will face the Houston Texans in Week 2. Chase had an underwhelming performance in the Bengals season opener, catching two passes for just 12 yards in the team's 33-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The superstar receiver was basically a non-factor in a game where Cincinnati scored over 30 points, so fantasy managers are likely disappointed in their early first-round pick. Chase will have the opportunity to bounce back in a big way against a Texans defense that just allowed 36 points to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Chase was listed on the injury report in Week 1 but was absent from the report in Week 2, signaling that he's put any injury issues to rest heading into the weekend. Chase is ranked WR6 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a strong start. Another piece of news to mention is that quarterback Joe Burrow has been dealing with back tightness all week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. His questionable tag is concerning, but Burrow practiced fully on Friday so all signs point to him playing this week. Despite his troubling Week 1 performance and quarterback questions, fantasy managers should feel confident starting Chase as their WR1 once again in Week 2.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals - Twitter
Jayden Daniels' Stock Dips After Uneven Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 4:01 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels got to a decent fantasy line in Week 1, but the passing numbers were rough. Daniels completed 18 of 34 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-22 loss to Philadelphia, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. He added 31 yards on five carries. Both touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter after Washington spent much of the game stuck in neutral, managing only 50 yards on its seven non-scoring drives. Daniels was pressured on 19 of 38 dropbacks, and six of his incompletions were intentional throwaways, so the stat line needs some context. It was also his first regular-season game since Dec. 7 after an elbow injury ended his 2025 season early. The rushing still gives Daniels plenty of fantasy insulation, and RotoBaller has him ranked as the QB6 for Week 2. Still, 164 passing yards on 34 attempts wasn't the return fantasy managers were hoping to see. His stock takes a small step back after the opener.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cade Otton Remains TE2 for Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 3:48 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton played 98 percent of the offensive snaps during last week's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was on the field for almost all the offensive plays, but still managed to give a lackluster performance. Otton hauled in three of his five targets for 26 yards in the loss. The 27-year-old was third on the team in targets, so there's some hope for him. The Bucs were sloppy with three fumbles in Week 1. They'll look to clean it up in a favorable matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. There's a chance that Otton gets more involved this weekend, but until he proves otherwise, fantasy managers should consider him a low-upside TE2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyle Monangai Cleared to Face Minnesota
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 3:45 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (hamstring) has been cleared to play Sunday against Minnesota, according to Adam Schefter. Monangai was limited Wednesday and Thursday after the hamstring issue landed him on the injury report, but he won't carry a game designation into the weekend. The second-year back made the most of his work in the opener, running 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 24 yards. His biggest play was a 61-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Chicago still got Monangai 12 touches on a day when D'Andre Swift ran for 124 yards and three scores, giving the Bears two productive options coming out of Week 1.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Ted Hurst III Could Offer Deep-League Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 3:41 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III made his pro debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. With Jalen McMillan (groin) inactive, Hurst played 75 percent of the offensive snaps. The rookie wideout hauled in all three of his targets for 36 yards in the loss. It probably wasn't the debut performance he was dreaming about, but the Bucs were sloppy all game on offense. Hurst could once again have a significant role during the upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. McMillan is considered a game-time decision for the Bucs home opener. If he sits, Hurst could offer deep league flex appeal against a Browns defense that was carved up last weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Zay Flowers Doubtful for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 3:33 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against New Orleans, according to Adam Schefter. Flowers returned to practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, but the final designation leaves his Week 2 availability in serious doubt. He caught five passes for 150 yards and a touchdown in the opener against Indianapolis before the hamstring forced him out in the first half. Flowers had already missed two weeks of training camp with the same issue. If he sits, Rashod Bateman would move up the receiver pecking order, while Devontez Walker is back after a groin injury kept him out of Week 1. Baltimore also has Ja'Kobi Lane on injured reserve with a wrist injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Chris Godwin Jr. Offers Solid WR3 Value for Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 3:32 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is looking to build off a decent performance in the season opener. Godwin hauled in all four of his targets for 40 yards in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a messy day for the Bucs offense that fumbled the ball three times. The expectation is that they'll clean it up in a favorable matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Godwin should succeed against a Browns defense that got tormented by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. The return of Jalen McMillan might eat into Godwin's overall value going forward. Despite that, Godwin should still be able to provide fantasy managers with WR3 value against a shaky Browns defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
D'Andre Swift Cleared for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 3:25 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/knee) is off the injury report and cleared for Sunday's game against Minnesota, according to Adam Schefter. Swift was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but neither issue will carry a game designation into Week 2. He is coming off a huge opener against Carolina, rushing 18 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns in Chicago's 59-37 win. Swift also caught his only target for 10 yards. The Bears gave him 19 touches despite plenty of production elsewhere in the backfield, and there is no longer an availability concern heading into Sunday's divisional matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Emeka Egbuka Lands on WR2 Radar
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 3:22 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka got off to a hot start during the season opener last weekend. He hauled in five of his six targets for 63 yards during the first half of Sunday's game. A strong start for Egbuka, but then he wasn't targeted at all during the second half of their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Fantasy managers should expect a more consistent outing from Egbuka in Week 2. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the Cleveland Browns defense that was torched by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. The Browns gave up four passing touchdowns, which bodes well for Egbuka as the top passing option. Fantasy managers can plug in Egbuka as a WR2 for Week 2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ladd McConkey Returns to Practice Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 3:15 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) was back on the field at Friday's practice, according to Kris Rhim. McConkey did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after leaving the season opener against Arizona with the injury. He had five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown before exiting late in the third quarter. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has called McConkey day-to-day, and Friday was the first encouraging step after two straight absences. The Chargers had not yet released his final practice participation or game designation at the time of this update. McConkey still has some uncertainty around him for Sunday against Las Vegas, but getting back on the field Friday keeps him in the mix to play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kris Rhim
Kenny Gainwell Looks to Get More Involved in Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 3:12 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell made his team debut against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Gainwell is expected to have a significant role in the backfield after recording a career-high 73 receptions last season with the Steelers. The 27-year-old had a forgettable start to his Bucs career in the loss to the Bengals. He carried the ball five times for 15 yards and hauled in his lone target for three yards. Bucky Irving is the lead back and figures to see a majority of the early down work. With that being said, Gainwell's best path to value is in the receiving game. He'll get a plus-matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. He's worth considering as a deep league flex option, but belongs on the bench in most formats until he proves himself.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jauan Jennings Ruled Out for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 3:07 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings will not play Sunday against Chicago, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday, according to Matthew Coller. Jennings has been away from the team this week for a personal matter and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. He had one target and no catches over 31 offensive snaps in his Vikings debut against Green Bay. Minnesota now has a hole to fill behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Myles Price is listed directly behind Jennings on the depth chart, while Tai Felton could also see more work. Neither played much on offense in the opener, logging three snaps apiece, so it isn't clear yet how the Vikings will divide Jennings' snaps.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matthew Coller
Carson Wentz to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 3:04 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz will make his first start of the 2026 season in the Week 2 divisional clash on the road in Chicago against the Bears after head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday that Kyler Murray (concussion) has been ruled out, according to Matthew Coller. The 33-year-old Wentz was forced into the Week 1 contest against the division-rival Green Bay Packers early after Murray suffered a scary concussion, and he proceeded to go 12-for-19 passing for 133 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the 39-22 victory. Wentz had a solid day and will now be in a position as a QB2 streamer in deep superflex leagues as the Vikings face off against a Bears defense that allowed nearly 40 points to the Carolina Panthers in the season opener last weekend. Former first-rounder J.J. McCarthy, who lost the starting competition to Murray in training camp, will back Wentz up this weekend. Unfortunately for those who picked up Wentz off waivers this week, Week 2 could be his only start if Murray returns in Week 3 and stays healthy after that.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Matthew Coller
Bucky Irving Offers High-End RB2 Value in Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 3:00 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving looks to build off his strong season opener versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Irving was great on the ground and had a ton of success through the air as well in Week 1. He rushed eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in all seven of his targets for 48 yards and another score in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Irving is looking like he can be a reliable dual-threat option in this offense. He should continue to find success against a Browns defense that allowed 4.8 yards per carry in the season opener. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a high-end RB2 for this upcoming Week 2 contest.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brock Bowers Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 2:54 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 2 against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, according to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review Journal. Bowers will work out before Sunday's game, but they will most likely hold him out and see if he can make his 2026 season debut in Week 3 on the road against the New Orleans Saints. It looks like Bowers will miss a second straight game to begin the year after having a meniscus trim right before the start of the campaign. Fantasy managers will have to go in another direction again at the TE position, but the good news is that the Raiders think Bowers will return sooner rather than later, and the fact that he was able to practice on Friday is a good sign. Backup Michael Mayer caught six of seven passes for 32 yards in the season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins last weekend and will once again be a steaming option at the position in deeper leagues in Week 2 against the Bolts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Las Vegas Review Journal - Adam Hill
Baker Mayfield has QB1 Upside for Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 2:52 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is looking to rebound after a messy performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Mayfield looked fine as a passer, completing 23-of-27 passing attempts for 216 yards. He didn't throw any touchdowns, but he also didn't throw any interceptions. The biggest problem for Mayfield was his three fumbles during Sunday's loss. Luckily, Mayfield will have a great chance of rebounding in Week 2. He'll draw a matchup against the Cleveland Browns defense that allowed 10.7 yards per pass attempt last week. The Browns also allowed four passing touchdowns in their season opener. Mayfield has a great chance to bounce back against his former team. Fantasy managers should treat him as a high-end QB2 with QB1 upside for Week 2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyler Murray Ruled Out for Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 2:47 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) "felt good" but has been ruled out for the Week 2 game against the division-rival Chicago Bears, head coach Kevin O'Connell told Matthew Coller. Murray, who was limited in practice this week after suffering a scary concussion in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, is expected to clear the league's concussion protocol next week, which would put him on track to start in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 27. The 29-year-old has not gotten off to a great start in his first year in Minnesota after missing most of the 2025 campaign in his final year with the Arizona Cardinals due to a foot injury. O'Connell said earlier this week that Murray will remain the team's starter under center when he is cleared from his concussion, despite veteran Carson Wentz throwing three touchdowns and leading the Vikings to a come-from-behind win last weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Matthew Coller