Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Sep 17, 2026, 9:24 AM ETOklahoma State running back Caleb Hawkins has RB1 upside in Week 3 against Murray State. Last season's RB1 hasn't produced at the same level at his new school in 2026. Through two weeks, Hawkins is the RB28 with 41 carries for 189 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.3 fantasy points per game. In Week 2, Hawkins finished as RB27 against an Oregon defense that is filled with future NFL players. It's difficult to project Hawkins for Week 3, as in multiple 40-point wins last campaign he saw below 10 carries, and Oklahoma State is favored by 56.5 points over Murray State in Week 3. In Week 1, Oklahoma State lost to Tulsa, who, per FanDuel they were favored by 13.5 points. Hawkins is RotoBaller's RB6 in Week 3, and he should be started in all formats.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
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Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 17, 2026, 8:55 AM ETClemson quarterback Tait Reynolds gets his first collegiate start on Saturday against one of the best defensive minds ever to coach, Bill Belichick, and UNC. Earlier this week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that true freshman Reynolds would start Week 3 and even compared his stature to Tim Tebow. Reynolds has come on in relief for veteran Christopher Vizzina. In those games Reynolds has completed 60% of his 33 pass attempts for 200 yards and no touchdowns, he's added 19 rushes for 29 yards. UNC is only allowing 6.5 points per game through two weeks and per DraftKings the scoring line is set at 43.5. At this point fantasy owners should stay away from all Clemson players in this game as it projects to be a low scoring, defensive slug fest. RotoBaller ranks Reynolds as QB68 for Week 3 and fantasy owners should stay away from starting him. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 10:23 PM ETUCLA wide receiver Mikey Matthews (undisclosed) is out for the Bruins this weekend against Purdue. Matthews was sidelined early during his team's Week 2 win over San Diego State, when he went down with an apparent leg injury. Matthews started the season strong with a four-reception, 88-yard performance against Cal, but his 2026 campaign has now been disrupted due to the recent ailment. He is coming off a quality year with UCLA, as he finished 2025 with 33 receptions for 348 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Without Matthews last week, Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan led the way with six receptions for 73 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big 10 availability report
Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 10:15 PM ETOle Miss running back Makhi Frazier (undisclosed) is questionable to suit up for the Rebels as they take on LSU in an SEC rivalry matchup on Saturday night. Frazier has yet to play a significant role for the Rebels' offense this season, recording just nine carries for 38 yards through two games. This week, Ole Miss has a tough matchup with a stingy LSU defense, as the Tigers have allowed just 18 yards rushing per game, including giving up -4 yards on the ground to Louisiana Tech last week. Even if he is healthy enough to play, Frazier is not a reasonable play for fantasy managers in this game against LSU.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 9:57 PM ETTexas A&M wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (undisclosed) is questionable to play on Saturday as the Aggies take on Kentucky on the road. Bethel-Roman has just two receptions for 13 yards through the first two weeks of the season but was a key piece of the team's passing attack in 2025. A year ago, Bethel-Roman finished with 24 receptions for 503 yards and five touchdowns. Many projected Bethel-Roman to be a breakout candidate in 2022, but that has yet to come to fruition. Kentucky gave up 188 yards passing during a loss to Alabama last week, as Crimson Tide wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks led the way with five receptions for 54 yards. Four players recorded receptions of 23 yards or more during Alabama's victory, so Bethel-Roman's big-play ability could be of use for the Aggies in this matchup against the Wildcats.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 9:46 PM ETLouisville running back Isaac Brown (undisclosed) is probable entering Saturday's game against SMU. If he indeed gives it a go in Week 3, he has a good opportunity in front of him against a vulnerable Mustangs' run defense. SMU gave up 199 yards rushing to Florida State in Week 1. During a 27-24 win over the Seminoles, FSU averaged 4.4 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns via the ground game. Brown is coming off a 61-yard effort against Villanova, during which he averaged 4.7 yards per carry. He is RotoBaller's RB49 and is projected to score 11 fantasy points if he is healthy enough to play against SMU.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 8:51 PM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (undisclosed) is trending toward missing a key matchup against conference rival Ole Miss on Saturday, as he has been listed as doubtful to play against the Rebels. The Tigers' quarterback transferred from Arizona State and has been productive through his first two games with the Tigers, recording 574 yards passing and two touchdowns while completing 62.1% of his passes and throwing four interceptions in his team's first two games of the year. He's also carried the ball 23 times for 135 yards and five touchdowns. If he can't play on Saturday, the Tigers would likely turn to Husan Longstreet in backup duty.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 8:44 PM ETNorth Carolina star defensive end Melkart Abou Jaoude (undisclosed) is questionable to play for the Tar Heels as they go up against Clemson on Saturday afternoon. Abou Jaoude is a key piece of the UNC defense, leading the team in sacks a season ago. During a Week 0 matchup with TCU overseas in Dublin, Abou Jaoude recorded four tackles and a sack-fumble. He recorded 10.5 sacks to go with 47 tackles in 2025. North Carolina is RotoBaller's 40th-ranked defense entering Week 3, when it is projected to score 6.8 fantasy points in a conference matchup with the Tigers, who have struggled out of the gate this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 8:34 PM ETRutgers running back Antwan Raymond (undisclosed) is questionable to play on Saturday against USC. Raymond exploded for a 134-yard performance on 27 carries in a loss to Boston College last week, while he also added two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown. Raymond is RotoBaller's 44th-ranked running back entering this weekend's action and is projected to score 11.5 fantasy points in a matchup with the Trojans if he is healthy enough to suit up for the Scarlet Knights. Raymond has been one of Rutgers' top performers since joining the team in 2024, recording 1,874 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns throughout his career in Piscataway.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 8:23 PM ETUSC star freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley (undisclosed) will not play for the Trojans against Rutgers on Saturday, according to the Big Ten availability report. Mosley has burst onto the scene with an incredible effort through his team's first three games of the season, recording 255 yards receiving and four touchdowns while averaging 19.6 yards per reception. He has also carried the ball once for eight yards. This past week against Louisiana, he recorded two receptions for 33 yards and a score, while the two weeks prior, he exceeded the 100-yard mark while finding the end zone three times in matchups with San Jose State and Fresno State. Before his status for this weekend's game was declared, Mosley was RotoBaller's WR8, projected to score 16.8 fantasy points against the Scarlet Knights.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 8:12 PM ETFlorida wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (ankle) "projects as a game-time decision" for the Gators on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Florida will travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers for a Week 3 matchup and may have to do so without one of their most productive pass-catchers. "He's expected to dress and try to go, although there's no certainty he'll play," posted Thamel to X. Singleton Jr., an Auburn transfer, has been out for the Gators' first two games of the season, blowout wins over Florida Atlantic and Campbell. He recorded 58 receptions for 534 yards and three touchdowns a season ago. He is RotoBaller's 113th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 6.1 fantasy points if healthy enough to play against the Tigers this weekend.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel/ESPN
Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 16, 2026, 4:52 PM ETOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy faces an elite LSU run defense in Week 3. Saturday night's game against LSU is likely the biggest on Ole Miss's schedule this season. Lane Kiffin returns to face the team that he controversially left during the CFP. Lacy was last season's RB2 and has not had the same level of success in his junior campaign. Through two weeks, he is the RB19, averaging 18.1 fantasy points per game, turning 30 carries into 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns. LSU has allowed only 18 rushing yards per game through its first two weeks, including just 40 rushing yards allowed to Clemson in Week 1. If you have plans for Saturday night, cancel them unless they involve watching this game. Lacy should see a decent workload in Week 3, but Ole Miss may favor the passing game against LSU. Lacy is RotoBaller's RB17 for Week 3, and he should be started in all leagues.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 16, 2026, 4:33 PM ETWest Virginia running back Cam Cook faces his first ACC test in Virginia in Week 3. Last season's RB3 has gotten off to a solid start with West Virginia this season. Through two weeks, he is RB13 in total fantasy points, averaging 19.75 points per game. Cook dominated on massive volume in Week 1 against Coastal Carolina, getting 30 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 2, he helped lead a 52-7 win over UT Martin with a light workload, though he still found the end zone. Cook should see an uptick in usage in Week 3 against a tough, ranked opponent in Virginia, which has allowed only 65.5 rushing yards per game early in the season. Cook should see RB1 usage, but it's hard to project him finishing as an RB1 in Week 3 because of the tough matchup. Cook is a solid flex option and is RotoBaller's RB28 for Week 3--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Aneyas Williams Has High Upside In Week 3
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 16, 2026, 4:20 PM ETNotre Dame running back Aneyas Williams was the victim of a 52-0 blowout win over Rice in Week 2. The junior running back looked like a workhorse in Week 1 against Wisconsin, turning 20 carries into 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns; however, in Week 2, he had only nine carries for 29 yards before they pulled him early in the third quarter. Through two weeks, Williams is the RB48, averaging 12.25 fantasy points per game, but he finished RB20 in Week 1 with 22.6 fantasy points. Looking ahead to Week 3, Notre Dame welcomes Michigan State to South Bend. Michigan State has had a stout run defense through two weeks, allowing only 89 rush yards per game; however, their opponents were Toledo and Eastern Michigan. Williams should bounce back to high-end RB2 production in Week 3, and RotoBaller ranks him as RB29 for Week 3.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Jadan Baugh Faces First Real Test
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 16, 2026, 3:47 PM ETFlorida running back Jadan Baugh will face the first real test of his junior season in Week 3 against a stout Auburn defense. Through two weeks, Baugh is the RB3 in fantasy points, averaging 29.8 fantasy points per contest. Baugh has been extremely efficient, turning his 28 carries into 296 yards and five touchdowns, albeit against FAU and Campbell. The Gators begin their SEC schedule with Auburn in Week 3, and Auburn has allowed only 76.5 rushing yards per game in the first two weeks of the season. In Week 1, Auburn faced Baylor, which had 43 designed rush attempts, and the Auburn defense held them to only 125 rushing yards, per PFF. Baugh has the talent to produce against the defense, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect him to dominate at the same level in Week 3. RotoBaller has Baugh ranked as RB5 in Week 3, and he should be started in all leagues.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 16, 2026, 3:23 PM ETOklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young has a high floor in the Week 3 matchup against Murray State. The junior wide receiver transferred to Oklahoma State alongside quarterback Drew Mestemaker from North Texas in the 2026 transfer portal. Last season, Young finished as WR6, and so far this season he's averaged 16.6 fantasy points per game on 16 targets, 13 receptions, 205 yards, and one touchdown. Young proved he can put up big numbers against any defense in Week 2 when he had five receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. In Week 3, Young faces a Murray State defense that allowed Valpo 249 passing yards in Week 2. As long as Young has a gunslinger like Mestemaker, he will remain a low-end WR1. Young is ranked as RotoBaller's WR7 in Week 3, and fantasy owners should feel confident in starting him.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Charlie Becker Set Up To Continue Breakout Season
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 16, 2026, 2:37 PM ETIndiana wide receiver Charlie Becker looks poised to deliver WR1 production in Week 3. The junior pass-catcher is WR6 this season, averaging 24 fantasy points per game. Becker had a Randy Moss-esque game in Week 2, turning all three of his targets into touchdowns. For the year, he's totaled seven catches on nine targets for 145 receiving yards and five touchdowns. 30 of Becker's 48 fantasy points on the year have come from touchdowns, which will make his production more volatile once Indiana gets into their Big Ten schedule. Thankfully, in Week 3, they play Western Kentucky, which allowed Georgia 10.4 yards per completion in a 70-20 Week 2 blowout. Becker should remain a top-5 wide receiver in Week 3 against a defense prone to giving up big pass plays. Becker is ranked as RotoBaller's WR4 for Week 3, and he should be started in all leagues. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Will Brett Norfleet Turn His Season Around?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 16, 2026, 2:16 PM ETMissouri tight end Brett Norfleet has had a dreadful start to his senior season. He is currently TE32 and is averaging 6.05 fantasy points per game. Through two games, Norfleet has 5 receptions on six targets for 36 yards and one touchdown, despite his team averaging 46 points per game and 324.5 passing yards per game. Even more concerning for Norfleet is his lack of snaps on pass plays. In Week 2 against Kansas, he played on only 13 pass plays, and in Week 1 he played on only 12 passing plays, per PFF. Missouri seems to be shifting to a more spread offense that doesn't utilize a tight end. Missouri faces Troy in Week 3, which has a subpar pass defense; however, until Norfleet runs more routes, he remains an iffy start at best. Norfleet is currently ranked as RotoBaller's TE16 for Week 3.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPPN
TJ Moore a Risky Play
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 1:08 PM ETClemson wide receiver TJ Moore has been one of the few bright spots during an ugly start to the season for the Tigers. Moore has finished the first two weeks of the season with 11 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown, including a seven-catch, 103-yard effort during a Week 2 win over Georgia Southern. This week, Moore and Clemson take on North Carolina, whose defense has been stingy through the first two games of the year, allowing its first couple of opponents to combine for just 13 points. Moore is projected to score 10.6 fantasy points as RotoBaller's WR52, but might be a risky play against the UNC resistance.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Dakorien Moore Ready to Explode
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 1:01 PM ETOregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore has scored a touchdown in two straight weeks to start the season and has an opportunity for more this week against Portland State. The Ducks fell at the hands of Oklahoma State in Week 2 and will be looking to rebound with a much more sound performance against Portland State, whose defense has allowed an average of 43.6 points per game over the first three games of the year. Last week, Portland State allowed North Dakota wide receiver Korey Tai to record four receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. Moore is RotoBaller's WR14 and is projected to score 15.3 fantasy points in Week 3.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Coleman-Williams a Must-Start in Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 12:51 PM ETAlabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams has an exciting matchup in Week 3 as the Crimson Tide face off with Florida State at home. The Seminoles have allowed 351 yards passing per game through two weeks of the season, the third-worst mark in the country. Last week against SMU, they allowed Mustangs' wide receiver Yannick Smith to lead the way with five receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown during a 27-24 defeat. Coleman-Williams has recorded nine receptions for 173 yards while averaging 19.2 yards per reception entering Week 3, when he is projected to score 13 fantasy points as RotoBaller's 28th-ranked wide receiver.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller