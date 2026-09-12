Shea Langeliers Activated and Starting on Saturday
Shea Langeliers (knee) from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Darell Hernaiz to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. Langeliers will serve as the team's designated hitter and bat cleanup in his return on Saturday in Sacramento against the division-rival Seattle Mariners and right-hander Bryan Woo. It is a bit of a surprise that Langeliers is back with the A's before the end of the 2026 season after he had surgery on the meniscus in his right knee in late July. But now that he is back, fantasy managers should check to see if he is available on the waiver wire, as he could still make an impact at the plate for those still playing for a championship late in the season. The 28-year-old right-handed slugger returns to an eight-game hitting streak and a .263/.332/.497 slash line with an .829 OPS, 23 home runs, 51 RBI, 55 runs scored, and two stolen bases in his 376 at-bats this year. The first-time All-Star in 2026 is one of the best power-hitting backstops in baseball, and he is only rostered in 69% of Yahoo leagues. Langeliers has hit just .083 with a .166 OPS in 12 career at-bats against Woo.
Source: A's Communications
Source: A's Communications