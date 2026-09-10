Julius Randle Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Julius Randle expects his new offensive fit to work because the skill sets around him do not overlap much. "I can do a lot with the ball off the dribble, creating," Randle said at a Skechers event in Brazil, calling Michael Porter Jr. "a great catch-and-shoot guy." The three-time All-Star averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists across 79 games with Minnesota last season, while Porter posted a career-high 24.2 points with 3.4 three-pointers per game. If Randle handles a larger share of Brooklyn's half-court creation, his assists have room to climb, and Porter should see cleaner spot-up looks. Egor Demin averaged 3.3 assists as a rookie, while Mikel Brown Jr. is still developing, so Randle looks like the safest bet to drive the Nets' offense early.
Source: Sharif Phillips-Keaton
Source: Sharif Phillips-Keaton