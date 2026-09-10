George Kittle Will Be On "Pitch Count" During Season Opener
George Kittle tore his right Achilles in January and has worked his way back to being available for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the talented tight end will be on a "pitch count to start, but a pretty dramatic return for one of the NFL's best tight ends. George Kittle is back." Kittle played in 11 games in 2025 and recorded 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 11.0 yards per reception and 57.1 yards per game. Even at age 32, Kittle is still one of the best tight end bets for fantasy. Returning from an Achilles tear as quickly as he did at that advanced age is a bit concerning, but if anyone can do it, it would be Kittle. Look for a bit of a slow start to the season as he adjusts back to playing, but he still should be a top-tier tight end.
Source: NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport