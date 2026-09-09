A.J. Brown Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
A.J. Brown (ankle) is questionable to return with an ankle injury on Wednesday night. In the third quarter, Brown was seen holding his ankle after attempting to catch a pass. Shortly after, the star wideout was seen limping off the field and spent time in the medical tent. Before exiting, Brown caught three of four targets for 26 yards in his Patriots debut. While he remains out, managers should expect Romeo Doubs to slide into the No. 1 pass-catching role and second-year wideout Kyle Williams to see an uptick in snaps.
Source: Ben Volin
Source: Ben Volin