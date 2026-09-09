Jeremiyah Love is Limited During Wednesday's Practice
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session, according to Tyler Drake. Love continues to work his way back from a high-ankle sprain that he suffered a few weeks ago. The Cardinals feel that Love has been making good progress, but his status for Week 1 is still up in the air. Considering Love was limited on Wednesday, the rookie back has more work to do before getting cleared for Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Chargers. If Love is inactive, Tyler Allgeier would operate as the lead back during the season opener. Fantasy managers should continue to check back for updates on Love throughout the week.
Source: Tyler Drake
Source: Tyler Drake