Caleb Douglas Could Be Poised for Heavy Usage in Miami
Caleb Douglas could have a chance to play a significant role in his team's offense right away. The Dolphins appear to have plenty of targets and playing time available on the outside, as underwhelming veterans Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington are the team's most experienced wide receivers. Douglas also drew positive reviews for his work in training camp and then saw minimal usage throughout the preseason, which could indicate that the team is planning to feature him heavily once the regular season begins. The Dolphins' passing game has plenty of question marks to open the year in quarterback Malik Willis' first season as the team's starter, so fantasy managers may not want to rely on Douglas for immediate production. Still, Douglas' season-long upside makes him a worthy stash target going into Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller