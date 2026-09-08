Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers Reach Agreement on Three-Year Extension
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $165 million on Tuesday that will prevent him from becoming a free agent after the 2026 season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Mayfield broke off contract talks with the team as training camp opened at the end of July, but with the regular season kicking off this week, a deal was revisited and agreed upon. The 31-year-old veteran was a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons in Tampa in 2023 and 2024, but he played through injuries in 2025 and dropped down to 3,693 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 17 games and failed to make the postseason. Mayfield's fantasy football stock is down overall heading into the 2026 campaign with top wideout Mike Evans now in San Francisco and Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) banged up going into the season opener this Sunday. However, he should still be considered a midrange QB2 in superflex leagues, and he has some QB1 upside in Week 1 in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter