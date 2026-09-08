Travis Etienne Jr. Listed as Co-Starter With Alvin Kamara
Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara (knee) are listed as co-starters on the team's unofficial depth chart as they get ready for their Week 1 contest this Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Detroit Lions, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Etienne should lead the Saints in overall touches by a wide margin when all is said and done in 2026 after they signed him to a four-year, $52 million deal in free agency in March, but when healthy, Kamara will be involved in head coach Kellen Moore's offense as a pass-catcher. Kamara is looking unlikely to play in Week 1 against the Lions, but when he makes his 2026 debut, he will no doubt take away valuable passing-game targets from the 27-year-old Etienne, lowering his overall fantasy ceiling in his first year in the Big Easy. The former 25th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 from Clemson had his third 1,000-yard rushing campaign and added seven rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2025, tacking on 36 catches for 292 yards and another six TDs through the air. With Kamara unlikely to play this weekend, Etienne should have plenty of fantasy upside as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 in his debut with the Saints.
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell