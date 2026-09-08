Kenny Gainwell Could Feature Prominently in Red-Zone, Goal-Line Situations
Kenny Gainwell could feature prominently in red-zone and goal-to-go situations under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson in 2026. Gainwell is essentially replacing pass-catching RB Rachaad White in a new offense this year, but unlike White, the 27-year-old could be featured more in the red zone, which is bad news for fantasy managers who are hoping for a bounce-back year from Bucky Irving. Gainwell, a former fifth-rounder by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 from Memphis, broke out last year in his lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a receiver, catching 73 of 85 targets for 486 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. He added a career-high 114 carries for 537 yards and another four scores on the ground. Gainwell is expected to be used often alongside Irving in his first year in Tampa, giving him weekly RB3/flex upside, especially in point-per-reception leagues. He could come out of the gate strong in a Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, in which the Bucs may be forced to throw early and often.
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman