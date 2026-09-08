Rome Odunze Won't Practice Tuesday, Bears "Hopeful" for Week 1
Rome Odunze (leg) will not practice on Tuesday, and head coach Ben Johnson told reporters he is considered "day-to-day." Johnson clarified that the 2024 first-round pick did not aggravate the foot injury that he dealt with last season but is instead dealing with "something different," and the team remains hopeful he'll be able to suit up for a Week 1 matchup with the Panthers. Odunze led the Bears with 87 targets in 2025 despite missing five games, and following the departure of veteran DJ Moore, there is an expectation of a further consolidation of opportunities between Odunze and second-year pass-catchers Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland. Fantasy managers will now need to monitor Odunze's status when the team releases its first official practice report on Wednesday.
Source: Courtney Cronin
Source: Courtney Cronin