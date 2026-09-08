Isaac TeSlaa Shouldn't Be Ignored in Deeper Leagues
Isaac TeSlaa has a better path to playing time than his rookie numbers would suggest. He caught only 16 passes for 239 yards last season, but six went for touchdowns, and Detroit enters Week 1 with just four receivers on the active roster. Greg Dortch was released, Kalif Raymond left in free agency, and general manager Brad Holmes said TeSlaa is stepping into the No. 3 job behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. The Lions also liked the progress he made as a route runner this summer. That does not make him a Week 1 starter. St. Brown, Williams, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs are still going to command most of the touches, and RotoBaller has TeSlaa at WR71 for the opener against New Orleans. He is rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues and is best left for 14-team formats or deeper benches, where the new role is worth taking a shot on before we see what the target share looks like.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller