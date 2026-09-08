T.J. Hockenson Only a Deep-League Waiver Add for Week 1
T.J. Hockenson is still sitting on plenty of waiver wires, but that does not make him one of the better Week 1 tight end pickups. He is rostered in only 22% of Yahoo leagues after finishing 2025 with 51 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns on 66 targets in 15 games. Minnesota's offensive-line problems were part of it. Hockenson had to stay in and chip more often, which cut into his routes. There has been at least one encouraging sign this summer, with Hockenson and new starting quarterback Kyler Murray connecting repeatedly in the red zone during camp. The target tree is still crowded with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings, though, and Hockenson has not been a reliable weekly fantasy starter lately. RotoBaller has him at TE22 for Week 1 and lists him as an add in 14-team leagues. That is probably where he belongs. In a standard 10- or 12-team league, there are better streaming bets on the wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller