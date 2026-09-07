Aaron Donald Non-Committal on Week 1 Status

Sep 7, 2026, 10:35 PM ET
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been non-committal on whether he will play in the Week 1 season opener in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, according to Vincent Bonsignore of The California Post. "We're taking it day by day," Donald said on Monday. The 35-year-old veteran was already believed to have traveled with the Rams to Australia, but that is uncertain now. After coming out of retirement to join All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett in L.A. in 2026, Donald is expected to be more of a situational pass-rusher to maximize his effectiveness, and he might not make his season debut until Week 2 or 3 as he continues to work his way back into football shape. The former 13th overall pick in 2014 from Pittsburgh is a future Hall of Famer and has been a Pro Bowler in all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Rams, racking up 111 sacks in his 154 regular-season games played. With more of a limited role in his return in 2026, though, Donald will be more of a boom/bust fantasy asset in IDP formats.--Keith HernandezSource: The California Post - Vincent Bonsignore