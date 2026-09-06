Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Bruce Brown could be an option for the New York Knicks before training camp, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, via Ryan Anderson of the New York Post. Brown remains one of the more proven veterans left on the market, and his defensive versatility and connector skill set would fit a Knicks team looking to round out its final roster spots. The 30-year-old averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steal in 24.4 minutes with Denver last season while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three. New York already has Josh Hart, Landry Shamet, and Jordan Clarkson in its perimeter mix, so a Knicks deal would likely leave Brown fighting for bench minutes rather than fantasy relevance. The Lakers have also been mentioned, but New York looks like the cleaner fit.
Source: Ryan Anderson
Source: Ryan Anderson