J.K. Dobbins the "For Sure" Lead Back When Healthy
J.K. Dobbins is "for sure" the team's No. 1 RB when he is healthy. However, second-year RB RJ Harvey, who has been the least talked-about Broncos back in training camp, will have a "big role" and could take on an Alvin Kamara-type role as a pass-catching back in head coach Sean Payton's offense. And then there is fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman, a big, physical back who is viewed as the backup to Dobbins as a between-the-tackles runner. The 27-year-old Dobbins has been extremely efficient in his five NFL seasons, averaging over 5.0 yards per carry on 582 rushing attempts, and he was among the league leaders at the RB position last year in his first season with Denver before suffering a season-ending foot injury, recording 772 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 153 carries through 10 games. When healthy, Dobbins has been a strong RB in the NFL, but the story of his career to this point has been injuries. He has never played a full season yet, and with a committee backfield approach in Denver in 2026, Dobbins' fantasy ceiling will be limited as more of a low-end RB2 option for managers.
Source: DNRV Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNRV Sports - Zac Stevens