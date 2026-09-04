Nico Collins a Fantasy Riser as Large Target Share Continues to Increase
Nico Collins was already viewed as a strong WR1 in fantasy football entering the preseason, but his stock continues to rise now that Jayden Higgins (knee) has been ruled out for the season. Higgins was on the inside track to being the Texans' No. 2 receiver this year, so his season-ending injury creates plenty of vacated targets. Many of those targets will now go to Collins, who was the overall WR8 last year and has been a top-12 fantasy receiver in two of the last three seasons. In 2025, he converted a career-high 120 targets into 71 catches, 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns. The quality of play from quarterback C.J. Stroud will determine Collins' exact fantasy outlook and upside, but for now, we'd expect that the loss of Higgins will boost Collins' fantasy stock. As it stands, he has an ADP of 21.8, which corresponds to the second round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 10th receiver off the board.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller