Jarkel Joiner Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Kyle Mangas waived in the corresponding move, according to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer. Joiner went undrafted out of NC State in 2023 and spent last season with Raptors 905, averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in the G-League. Charlotte has cycled several players through the back end of its offseason roster, making this look more like organizational depth than an NBA rotation push. Coby White, Dennis Schroder, and Grayson Allen are among the guards ahead of him in Charlotte, leaving Joiner off fantasy radars.
Source: Rod Boone
Source: Rod Boone