Kawhi Leonard to Pay $700,000, Avoids Suspension
Kawhi Leonard. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Leonard must pay $700,000 but will not be suspended and will not have his contract voided. That is the key fantasy takeaway, since it could clear the way for his paused trade to Toronto. Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 65 games last season. If the deal is finalized, Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick would head to Los Angeles, while Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley would have to share touches with Leonard in Toronto.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania