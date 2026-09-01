Nick Richards Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
Nick Richards said the teams that passed on him in free agency were wrong, and he plans to prove it in Miami. "There's a lot of teams that passed up on me that I felt like they should have given me more consideration," Richards told Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday. The 28-year-old has spoken with Erik Spoelstra about bringing energy and physicality, but the path to minutes is tight behind Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, and Nikola Jovic. Richards started 51 games for Charlotte in 2023-24, averaging 9.7 points and 8.0 rebounds, but he slipped to 14.6 minutes per game between Phoenix and Chicago last season. He needs a strong preseason to become more than emergency fantasy depth.
Source: Ira Winderman
Source: Ira Winderman