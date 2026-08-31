Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Dennis Schroder led Germany past Poland 96-94 in overtime in Sunday's FIBA World Cup 2027 European Qualifier, finishing with 18 points, five assists, two rebounds, and one steal while shooting 5-for-11 from the field, 2-for-5 from deep, and 6-for-7 at the line. FIBA credited him with the game-winning free throws with 17 seconds left, a reminder that the 32-year-old can still manage late-game offense. Charlotte acquired Schroder from Cleveland in August after he averaged 10.8 points and 4.9 assists over 70 games last season, but his fantasy ceiling still depends on steady minutes in a crowded Hornets backcourt.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith