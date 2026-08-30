Aug 30, 2026, 1:42 PM ET
Spire Motorsports driver Daniel Suarez finished the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway as the runner-up. At the beginning of the race, Suarez started 23rd, but quietly rode around in the back of the pack in the first stage while keeping his car damage-free. He ended the first stage in 29th and did not score stage points. During the second stage, Suarez quietly worked his way through the pack. The No. 7 Chevrolet driver made it up to eighth by the end of the stage and scored three stage points. During the stage break for the final stage, Suarez ended up getting into John Hunter Nemechek on pit road, causing him to have a bit of damage. Despite the damage, Suarez continued to keep his car clean throughout the rest of the accidents in the final stage. As a result, Suarez snuck into second on the final lap by passing other drivers who crashed in the largest crash of the day. He did fall short of passing Ryan Preece before the race was finished under caution. With his best finish since his victory at Charlotte in May, Suarez is now the No. 11 Seed for The Chase in 2026.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com